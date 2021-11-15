Sport-S make light work of OBB in volleyball league

It is now 12 years since Sport-S last won the league title and this season presents yet another opportunity to break that jinx.

Over the years, the Nsambya outfit has come close but the title remains elusive. In fact, the side had a good chance of dislodging Nemostars in 2019 but chose to boycott the decisive game of the finals.

The game against Orange Block Busters (OBB) on Saturday was supposed to pose the first major challenge for Warren Muhangi’s charges but it turned out to be one of the easiest games they have played this season.

The new league entrants, considered as one of the best prepared sides, barely put up a fight as they fell in straight sets.

For Muhangi, the result was good but doesn’t take away the fact that his team remain underdogs in the title race.

“We are underdogs so we appreciate every win,” Muhangi told Daily Monitor.

The coach-player says he has a good team on paper but that counts for nothing if there’s no silverware to show for it.

Sport-S captain Dickens Otim arrived late with teams already warming up for the game but started and scored the first point of the game by attacking a non-existent OBB block in the middle.

OBB struggles make things easier

He was quite surprised at how easy the highly anticipated game turned out to be for him and his troops.

“Somehow, it was easy,” Otim said.

Muhangi believes the team’s defence on the net won them the game.

“We improved on our block,” he said.

At the start of the game, OBB struggled to receive and that ate into their offense. The first pass to the setter was poor and made it easy for Sport-S to defend.

With Sport-S leading 14-10 in the opening set, coach Lawrence Yakan had to switch from Kelvin Kiplagat to Mark Okurut as the former failed to receive.

At the other end of the net, Johnson Rukundo and Brian Atuhaire were tearing through the porous OBB block and scoring for fun – taking the first set 25-20.

OBB started the second set on the front foot with Ivan Ongom blocking Rukundo for the first point. Otim was the next to be blocked as OBB took a 7-5 lead that would be extinguished soon after.

Otim and Thon Maker through the middle, Rukundo and Atuhaire from the sides and the back court was too much for OBB to deal with.

Sport-S took the set 25-17.

The rout was completed with a fairly competitive third set as OBB fought for their lives but still fell short 26-24 to lose their first league game in three outings.

“We remained calm and played our game,” Otim said.

Yakan says OBB will regroup.

“Things just didn’t work out well but we’ll re-organise and come back stronger,” he said.