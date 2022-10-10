Sport-S, Ndejje cruise

Sport-S maintained their superb form with a 3-0 pummelling of Ndejje Sharks on Saturday. The National Club Championship holders didn’t even have to enter second gear and rested some of this season’s top performers.Thon Maker was the tormentor in chief for the Sharks as Sport-S took the first set 25-19. The opposite was unplayable and found his way through the Ndejje block with relative ease as this year’s favourites cruised to their third victory of the season.Samuel Engwau started with Dickens Otim in the middle and made life hard for the Sharks attack with their lethal blocks. Engwau was a menace on offense as well as Benon Mugisha’s charges ran away with the second set 25-19.The Nsambya outfit made sure of all three points by taking the third set 25-18. Players like Augustine Odongo and Emmanuel Okia played lesser roles off the bench.For Ndejje, matters were not helped when Emma Kato limped off injured in the first set.Ronald Kitosi struggled to execute of the day as the Sharks succumbed to their second loss of the season.The university side defeated Nemostars to start the season and added another victory over Sky.Their loss to UCU Doves means they now have a 2-2 record early in the season.Elites shineThe other side of Ndejje went back to their Luweero base with smiles on their faces.The Ndejje Elites defeated KCB-Nkumba 3-1 to take all the three points and go top of the log. Kitosi’s charges had to dig deep after losing the first set 25-21.The experience of Belindah Jepkirui and Christine Alupo came to the fore as the defending champions recovered to take the second 25-18. The Elites picked up and took the next two sets 25-20 and 25-20 to close the game.Catherine Ainembabazi put in a decent shift by tearing through the Nkumba block when the going got tough for Jepkirui. It is the third win of Ndejje, who defeated KCCA 3-1 to start the season. They followed that up with a 3-0 win over KAVC and are now 3-0 early in the season.In the other ladies’ games, OBB came from behind to defeat Espoir 3-1 while KCCA made light work of VVC in straight sets to get back to winning ways. National Volleyball LeagueResultsWOMEN Espoir 1-3 OBB (25-16, 25-04, 25-09, 25-11)Ndejje 3-1 KCB-Nkumba (21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20)KCCA 3-0 VVC (25-18, 25-21, 25-19)MEN Sport-S 3-0 Ndejje (25-19, 25-19, 25-18)