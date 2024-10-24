Sport-S, Nemostars lock horns

The last time Sport-S and Nemostars met, the latter left the venue with the National Clubs Championship trophy following a somewhat comfortable 3-1 victory in the final played at the Old Kampala Arena on September 8.With the initial action held at Ndejje University in Luwero, the final had to be deferred to a later date after a heavy downpour on Day Two disrupted proceedings.Nemostars, who had fallen 3-0 to Sport-S in the group phase of the competition, came out of the blocks early to establish their command in the final.Sport-S, who were looking to win the competition for a fourth straight year, had their camp in shambles once it was discovered that main setter Moses Odeke would be sidelined with sickness.In the end, Nemostars eased through the first two sets before Sport-S could find a response but the six-time league champions held on in the fourth frame to close the game and win their first Club Championship trophy in nine years.Time for revenge?With the victory, Nemostars secured a ticket to next year’s Africa Club Championship which will be held in Libya. But winning a first league title since 2019 remains a big task for the Kololo based outfit.For Sport-S, the last loss is in the past and the focus is all on winning the next game, collecting as many points as possible and hoisting the league title in the end.“The National Club Championship is gone. This is a league game and we have to treat it as such,” Sport-S captain Dickens Otim said ahead of the game.“We want to stick to winning games to accumulate more points rather than treating it as revenge,” he added.Sport-S have already cruised to four wins in the new season while Nemostars fell 3-1 to UCU Doves for an early setback.Nemostars setter Smith Okumu revealed: “It's an important match to us since we have already dropped four points. We are preparing to battle an opponent who's coming for our head, too. The match ups are great and we will give it our all. The most prepared team will win the day.”