Sport-S pass KAVC test

If there was a team to give Sport-S a stun test this season, it was always going to be second-placed KAVC.

And Warren Muhangi’s side were tested but showed what they are made off, dominating the decisive set to record their ninth win of the season and end the first round unbeaten.

The clash, however, delivered Sport-S’ first dropped sets of the season.

Having sailed through the first eight games with 3-0 wins, the table leaders found themselves in a spot of bother after losing the first set Sunday evening.

KAVC started the game on the front foot, pacing their serves to trouble Sport-S’ first pass.

The five-time champions ran out 25-20 victors in the first set and had the Nsambya outfit bothered.

It was, however, Sport-S that made the right changes and the difference could show.

Experienced middle blocker Dickens Otim came on for Emmanuel Okia and brought solid net defence to the side.

After taking the second set 25-21, Sport-S were back in business with Johnson Rukundo and Michael Mangon leading the charge on offense.

The third set looked one sided when Sport-S led 11-08 but Allan Ejiet entered the service box to cause havoc as KAVC leveled at 20 and went on to lead 23-20.

KAVC head coach Memory Dube had introduced Jacob Olila and the utility player provided good net defense.

Sport-S needed a timeout, from which they held their nerve to win the thrilling contest 27-25 and lead 2-1.

KAVC will be disappointed after failing to capitalize on their fourth set momentum when the decisive set served off.

It was the table leaders who eased to a 15-05 success to win the game 3-2 and add two points to their tally.

The two sides are now separated by three points with Sport-S on 26 and KAVC on 23.



National Volleyball League

Results

Men: KAVC 2-3 Sport-S (25-20, 21-25, 25-27, 25-21, 05-15)

Women: KCCA 3-0 VVC (25-15, 25-18, 25-14)