Sport-S reclaims league title after 14 years

Warren Muhangi is the only player in the current Sport-S team to have played for the club the last time they won the National Volleyball League in 2009.

And 14 years later, the veteran setter was required to roll back the years and help the club he bankrolls overcome a stubborn UCU Doves to win the finals series 2-1 and land the title.

Benon Mugisha’s charges recovered from a 1-0 hole to win back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday to lift the title.

“It’s been a long time, and the boys deserved it,” Muhangi, who came on and changed things in the second set of Game Two, told Daily Monitor.

Despite their dominance on the local scene all these years, Sport-S had failed to land the league title for various reasons.

Whether it was capitulation in the playoffs after dominating the regular season or forfeiting, there was always something to stop Sport-S.

The 2019 finals against Nemostars ended in chaos after the teams refused to turn up for the decisive Game Three, citing biased officiating. Nemostars were crowned without breaking a sweat.

“Probably we were unlucky,” Muhangi said when asked why it took this long for the team to add a fifth league title to the cabin.

“Other times, I believe there were conspiracies against us,” he added.

Sport-S were crowned champions after demolishing UCU 3-0 in Game Three at the Old Kampala Arena.

Dominant

The league victory helped Sport-S complete a double of the two biggest trophies on offer in Ugandan volleyball.

Having won the National Club Championship last September, the club emphasized their dominance with Sunday’s crowning moment.

The maturity of the team came to the fore and steadied the ship when the stakes were high.

Dickens Otim, Muhangi and Malic Damulira came off the bench to offer the leadership and experience required to win a series.

Otim provided the net defence in Game Two and replaced Emmanuel Okia in Game Three to stop a predominantly young UCU side.

Thon Maker, Johnson Rukundo, Augustine Odongo, Marino Oboke and Samuel Engwau have all been in top form all season, and the league title is nothing more than they deserve.

UCU, on the other hand, will keep their heads high after challenging the status quo just a year after they were almost relegated.

Gideon Angiro led the team’s charge all season, but when experience was needed to get over the line, most of it was on the other end of the net.

National Volleyball League Finals

Game Three

Sport-S 3-0 UCU Doves (25-23, 25-14, 26-24)

Sport-S win the series 2-1

National Volleyball League

Past winners

2023: Sport-S

2022: OBB

2021: Not held

2020: Not held

2019: Nemostars

2018: Nemostars

2017: Nemostars

2016: Not held

2015: Nemostars

2014: KAVC

2013: Nemostars

2012: Nemostars

2011: NKUMBA

2010: KAVC

2009: Sport-S

2008: KCC

2007: KAVC

2006: Sport-S

2005: Sport-S

2004: Sport-S

2003: KAVC