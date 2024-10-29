Sport-S rise from the dead to defeat Nemostars

For the first time this season, Sport-S found themselves in a spot of bother during a National Volleyball League match. And, understandably, it was against Nemostars, with whom they expect to fight for the title this season.

Nemostars defeated Sport-S in the National Club Championship final and are favourites to challenge the defending champions for the league.

Despite enjoying a healthy four-point lead (21-17) late in the first set, Sport-S saw it slip through their hands, with several unforced errors that characterised the final stages.

Nemostars had momentum and claimed the tightly-contested set 31-29 to draw first blood.

George Aporu, Ivan Ongom, Willington Talemwa and Esau Ecil were all on top of their game as the six-time champions wiped the floor with Sport-S in the second frame (25-19) to take a 2-0 lead.

The defending champions made errors in the service box and failed to pass as Nemostars pounced on the other end.

Coach Warren Muhangi made changes to his side, with Duke Komukama replacing Allan Alinda in the line-up, and it paid off in the end.

The former UCU Doves receiver-attacker made the difference with his net defence and powerful attacks that severally breached the Nemostars defence.

“We messed up the first set and that affected us even in the second,” Sport-S skipper Dickens Otim told Daily Monitor after the match.

"We could have made our work easier by closing the opening set but in the end we got the win and that’s what matters,” the middle blocker, who started ahead of Emmanuel Okia, revealed.

Nemo collapse

The fighting spirit eluded Nemostars midway through the third set as momentum shifted to the sport-S end of the net. Ongom was struggling from the service box and could no longer find gaps in the Sport-S net defence.

Samuel Engwau and Malil Meen Gum stabilized defensively and were effective on offence, helped Sport-S clinch the set 25-21 for a lifeline in the match.

Nemostars were a no-show in the fourth frame, limited to just 12 points and Sport-S forced a decisive set.

“Our lasting power diminished in the last two sets and we just couldn’t match up with them,” Nemostars tactician Tom Amou said of his side’s capitulation.

"Our serve reception crumbled when we needed it the most,” he added.

The defending champions closed the contest with a dominant 15-9 display in the decisive set to take home two points and leave Nemostars wondering what could have hit them.

In the end, the match highlighted Sport-S’ squad depth and Nemostars’ lack of bite when the stakes are high.

National Volleyball League

Results

Serie A

Men

Sky 1-3 Elyon

Sport-S 3-2 Nemostars



Women

Sport-S 3-0 VVC