Sport-S silences Iganga

The 2022 National Club Championship in Iganga was dominated by two franchises. Sport-S and Orange Block Busters turned out to be the teams to beat and ended up sharing the honours.

First, it was the OBB Queens that made a statement by defeating Sport-S Ladies 3-1 in the final to clinch the trophy and qualify for next year’s Africa Club Championship.

But the Sport-S family still had a chance to get one over the organisers and that came in spectacular fashion as Benon Mugisha’s charges dismissed OBB in straight sets to defend their crown and also qualify for next year’s continental showpiece.

The victory for the Nsambya outfit silenced the partisan home crowd that had anticipated a double for the OBB franchise,

“It was mostly our discipline in defence that made the difference,” Mugisha told Daily Monitor after Sunday’s final.

“We had good service in the final and defended very well,” he added.

Sport-S raced to the first set by winning the tight contest 25-21 and then the second and third sets 25-23 and 25-22 respectively to close out the game and defend their title.

Mugisha’s troops had defeated KAVC and UCU Doves in straight sets at the quarters and semis stages respectively. They had also sailed through their group games by defeating Thunders and Gulu in straight sets and beating UPDF 3-1.

No double

OBB won the national league after defeating Nemostars 2-1 in the best of three series on the first time of asking and were out to lift the second biggest trophy in Ugandan volleyball.

That dream was, however, shattered by Sport-S, the same team that ended OBB’s journey at the semi-final stage in Kabale last year.

Lawrence Yakan’s charges had cruised through Pool C by defeating Police, Nemo Guards and St. Charles in straight sets before dismissing Sport-S Tigers and Ndejje Sharks in the quarters and semis respectively.

The Iganga based outfit already qualified for next year’s Africa Club Championship but had eyes on winning a trophy on home soil.





National Club Championship

Final (Men)

Sport-S 3-0 OBB (25-21, 25-23, 25-22)