Sport-S stay top with win over KCCA

Sport-S’ 3-1 win over KCCA means that the fight for top spot in the women’s National Volleyball League is not about to be decided. Both Sport-S and Ndejje Elites are now tied on 26 points with four games to play in the regular season.

The win over KCCA, who defeated Sport-S 3-0 in the last game of the first round, came in handy. Ndejje had just beaten Espoir 3-0 to go top but Sport-S showed character in avoiding a decisive set.

After taking the first two sets 25-15 and 25-18 respectively, Malic Damulira’s charges stepped off the pedal in the third and KCCA pounced to get back in the game with a 25-15 triumph.

Momentum was with the Kasasiro Girls in the fourth set and they led 8-2 early with a lot more efficiency in the service box.

The first two sets were characterised by terrible returns from the service box for Shila Omuriwe’s troops.

Sport-S’ net and back court defence came to the fore in the later stages of the fourth set and troubled KCCA’s offence.

“It is a very important win because it isn't just a win but one from a top side too,” Sport-S head coach Damulira told Daily Monitor after the game.

“Our ladies really had to fight so hard not to let the game into a decisive set after trailing 8-2,” he added.

Ever game counts

Between now and the end of the regular season, every game and set matters.

The top four teams make the playoffs and it is Sport-S, Ndejje, KCCA and OBB that occupy those places.

“It is still very tight because teams have stepped up their game this second round but as Sport-s, our goal is to win every match and hopefully, we end up with that top spot.”

Meanwhile Saturday’s 3-0 win for KCB-Nkumba over OBB means that the difference between third and fourth is just one point.

OBB are on 19 points and have played a game more than Tony Lakony’s charges who are fourth on 18 points.

National Volleyball League

Results

M -KCCA 3-0 Nkumba (25-19, 25-21, 25-10)

M -Tigers 0-3 OBB (19-25, 16-25, 15-25)

M -Sport-S 3-1 KAVC (25-14, 23-25, 25-20, 25-21)

W -KCB-Nkumba 3-0 OBB (25-21, 25-21, 25-20)

W -Sport-S 3-1 KCCA (25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 25-22)

W -Ndejje 3-0 Espoir (25-16, 26-24, 28-26)

M -UCU Doves 3-2 sky (24-26, 25-12, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12)