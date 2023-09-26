Sport-S, UCU Doves clash in Club Championship final

Sport-S and UCU Doves will be facing off for the second time in three days to decide the winner of the National Club Championship, whose final was discontinued Sunday evening due to insufficient lighting at Kakyeka Grounds, Mbarara.

The two sides started the aborted final a few minutes to 6 pm, and while it looked like the game would end with Sport-S cruising to the title, things turned fast as the Doves forced their way back into it by taking the third set.

Sport-S, winners of the last two Club Championships, will be looking to complete the three-peat when the two sides face off on Wednesday at the Old Kampala Arena.

Benon Mugisha’s charges were better over the weekend, relying on Samuel Engwau and Emmanuel Okia’s net defence to ease past opponents.

They took the first two sets 25-17 and 25-20, respectively, before fading late in the third frame to let it slip.

Thon Maker and Emmanuel Muruli struggled to execute down the stretch, and UCU recovered from 22-19 to take the third set 27-25 to return to Kampala with a fighting chance.

The repeat of the National Volleyball League final presents the Doves with an opportunity to win the Club Championship and return to the continental stage for the first time since 2019.

Led by Gideon Angiro, the university side has caused havoc in top-flight volleyball over the last one year.

And having defeated Sport-S in the Ndejje Open final, Elias Isiagi and his troops will be confident going up against the league champions in yet another rescheduled final.

Setter Hussein Adome, who crossed from OBB, has connected well with his offensive options to make the Doves a formidable opponent to face.

Having eliminated Nemostars in the quarterfinals and Ndejje University Sharks in the semis, the Mukono-based side cannot be taken lightly.

Sport-S will start the game as favourites, a tag they have carried in the last two years.

The winner of the final will join Ndejje University Elites as the two teams to represent Uganda in next year’s Africa Volleyball Club Championships.

National Club Championship

Final - Wednesday (Old Kampala)