Sport-S, UCU Doves square off in finals

The only time Sport-S lost a regular season game this year was when they were playing UCU Doves.

A 17-1 record had Sport-S top of the log going into the playoffs but all that will count for nothing if the Nsambya outfit fail to land the championship.

Having last won the title in 2009, Benon Mugisha’s charges are hungry for success.

Middle blocker Samuel Engwau was part of the UCU team that won the National Club Championship and came close to claiming the league title in 2018.

He has since crossed to Sport-S and will be looking to help the team complete a double, having already won the Club Championship.

“They (UCU) are good team and we know that,” Engwau said ahead of Sunday's Game One.

“At the time they beat us, we were not at full strength but we have trained well this time round,” he added.

Sport-S defeated OBB 2-1 in the semifinals to progress to the finals and will be up against a much younger UCU side.

Elias Isiagi and the Doves have taken the league by storm this season, having escaped relegation just last season.

Gideon Angiro, Nixon Tumusiime, Ian Akampa and setter Joseph Okello were all in top form against KAVC.

Whether they will maintain that same form against Sport-S remains to be seen after the three-game series.

Hungry KCCA

KCCA have not won the league in 17 years and are hungry for success.

Having lost in the semifinals last season, KCCA have gone a step closer to the title by making the finals.

And winning is all that matters in the end.

First-timers Sport-S are the challengers and will pause a threat.

But with players like Eunice Amuron, Joan Tushemereirwe and Zainah Kagoya have enough experience at this level.

The spotlight will be on Shilla Omuriwe and her charges as to whether they can end the long wait for league success.

National Volleyball League Finals

Playing Sunday

Women: KCCA vs. Sport-S, 3pm