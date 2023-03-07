SPORTS BILL: Wada rules to be followed in doping fight

Initially, the government and private member (Moses Magogo) bills that were harmonized and passed last week as the National Sports Bill had put the establishment of the National Anti-doping Organisation (Nado) under National Council of Sports (NCS).

After consultations, the Committee on Education and Sports, which was tasked with harmonizing the two bills, reported that the Nado can only be recognized by the World Anti-doping Agency (Wada) if it is satisfies the independence and transparency requirements established in the World Anti-doping Code.

Currently, the Nado is established under Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) but since it is allowed for these bodies to be designated by government, the new law yet to be assented to by President will require the Minister of Education and Sports to appoint the Nado's members; a chairman and four others with knowledge in this field for a three year term that is renewable just once.

The Nado will then establish a national strategy to fight doping, which for most parts will be limited to sensitization and education of athletes and their minders. They must also periodically publish international anti-doping standards in the gazette and operationalize Wada's prohibited list.

The establishment of a certified laboratories in Uganda is yet to be considered an option so the Nado will be required to ensure samples are safely taken to Wada accredited labs.