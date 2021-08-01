Sports cold-wars get us nowhere, says NCS’ Ogwel

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Uganda’s start to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was lukewarm but was expected to gather pace with athletics which started on Friday. The boxers; Catherine Nanziri and David Ssemujju were eliminated in their first rounds and were quickly joined by captain Shadir Musa Bwogi who was beaten in the second round after a first-round bye.

Earlier, rower Kathleen Noble turned into an overnight sensation as she became the sport’s first Olympian. On Friday, she tussled it out in final E of the women’s 2000m single scull.

Swimmer Atuhaire Ambala, who was in the Izumisano City camp with the boxers, also had his quest for a personal best affected by a bout with Covid-19.

The boxers and swimmer were in a camp, which is subject to scrutiny after underwhelming performances from its beneficiaries, with the now estranged weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko, who is accused of trying to go under the radar in Japan. Uganda Police have even started investigations, in which the initial queries put Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), National Council of Sports (NCS) and the local weightlifting governing body in the spotlight for aiding his unsuccessful escape.

Ssekitoleko in Japan

“I want to condemn this distortion of facts,” NCS general secretary Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, said in an interview with Sunday Monitor.

“Ssekitoleko was earmarked by his federation as a highly ranked and potential qualifier alongside others like Hakim Ssempereza, who would double as a player-coach, and Zubair Kubo,” Ogwel explained.

“Two years ago,” Uganda had signed of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Japanese government to have their “qualified and potential Olympians go for a six months training camp in Izumisano and Tateshima,” according to Ogwel.

However, due to logistical issues and the ravaging Covid-19 that caused postponement of qualification events especially for athletics, Uganda could not honour their side of the pact immediately as they had no athletes to send.

“We were in trouble because the IOC changed qualification marks. If you look at boxing, Ssemujju and Nanziri had to go for their final qualification games in France. Their qualification was confirmed in April but we were basically in lockdown. We, however, put them in camp in May.

“The issue that remained for us, was to utilize the MoU because we would be ridiculed for not taking such an advantage. Also, we needed to respect the relationship between Japan and our government.”

“As NCS, Team Uganda’s national organization committee and Uganda Athletics Federation agreed to some technical evaluations for athletics hopefuls like Shida Leni, Ssekitoleko and co. left for Izumisano in June “and he was informed that he had not yet qualified. We just wanted to take care of the preparations and their travel was approved by the Minister (of State for Sports).

“It is therefore unfortunate for people, who should know the way government travels are handled to claim that we planned trafficking. Based on which facts? It is a malicious statement because NCS does not participate in team selection,” Ogwel said promising an explanatory press statement signed by him, chef de mission Beatrice Ayikoru and weightlighting supremo Salim Musoke.

Ogwel added that the athlete had been paid and personally signed for his training and Olympic allowances as he had been declared part of the travelling contingent to Japan.

“He received, initially Shs1,250,000 before he left (as refund for his training) and Shs950,000 as allowances for the 33 days in Izumisano – all in cash and signed for by him.

“On June 29, all athletes were paid $2,000 (about Shs7.2m) including him were paid for their Olympics allowances and the weightlifting federation also got Shs18m towards the non-residential training they had before leaving for Izumisano.”

The matter of whether Ssekitoleko received these allowances and whether it was right for him to get it before he qualified is still under investigation by police but going by NCS’s corroboration of events, hell broke loose on July 5, when the last quota of rankings was released and the highly rated Ssekitoleko ‘had fallen’.

Team Uganda in comfort season

Ogwel also wants a holistic assessment to Uganda’s performances and chances at the Olympics thus far.

“What we have now, especially with boxing, is a talking problem and unfortunately, it is just negative talking. So, the people outside the sector look at us and think we are at war because we are selling ourselves dirty.

“We are too political so rather than federations focusing on galvanizing support, all blame is on government for not having enough money.”

NCS national budget was cut to Shs17.6b, including wages and non-wage expenses of their staff. Government also approved a Shs5.3b supplementary for the Olympic and Paralympics but the money came late.

“First let me say that government is not a shareholder in any of the 51 federations and we do not determine their composition. So, they cannot demand A-Z from us because even when they get money from sponsor or their international federations, they do not inform us.

“There are things that do not require funds and should be sought by federations in kind – like gyms, meals, transport and kits for athletes.

“Yes, national teams are at a certain stage a government issue but federations have to start somewhere. We are here to offer support but not take over completely so I will not take lightly to federations relegating their responsibility.

“If we have Shs10b a year, how are we going to survive if we are to fund every national team if each one that travels needs Shs200m for a trip?

“That said, the overall challenges of why the performance has been the way it is can be explained in the lack of facilities that are at world standard.

“Our federations have also concentrated on coaching but they are lacking in many ways yet we also need to think of psychologists, physicians and physiotherapists.

“We also need better support for athletes in terms of equipment, nutrition because most of our athletes are from humble backgrounds and psychological support because as we have it, we are encouraging athletes to put money as a factor before success,” Ogwel, who also shared that less than 10 of the 51 federations have implementable strategic developments plans, said.