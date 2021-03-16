Sports federations union carries begging bowl to OWC

By Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi More by this Author

Union of Uganda Sports Federations and Associations (UUSFA) chairman Moses Muhangi has expressed optimism in the multi-pronged approach to developing sports after meeting the directorate of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC).

Muhangi and some members of his new umbrella body yesterday tabled their prayers to the OWC directorate in Kamwokya, with the cardinal aim to make Ugandan sports realise its money-making potential.

Among UUSFA’s plans to commercialise local sports is establishment of a sports television for exclusively local content, and standard sports venues that can be hired; attracting corporate partnerships for more investment; manufacturing equipment; formal exportation of talent instead of disappearances; hosting more international events.

Joseph Masembe, on behalf of the directorate of OWC, welcomed the idea of sports federations and associations forming an umbrella body to lobby for the subsector.

Masembe also urged UUSFA to identify challenges to individual federations and suggest short-term and long-term interventions.

“There we shall know where we start,” Masembe said. “If it is something we can sort immediately, we do it. If we cannot sort it, we look for who can sort it, link you, and do a follow-up.”

Muhangi and his team see hope in that strategy.

“OWC has given hope…It’s what we have been telling federations that we cannot expect the National Council of Sports to do all this for us,” Muhangi told Daily Monitor.

“It can be any help, not just financial. For instance, OWC might help me clear [sports] equipment with URA. It’s far better than what’s been happening.”

Muhangi added that UUSFA will continue to create as many partnerships with non-governmental organisations, corporate entities and individuals.

Next step?

“Now we will meet the UUSFA executive, possibly this week, to discuss this so that we come up with an immediate response,” Muhangi added.

This is another big step by the UUSFA having met Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga in February, and received her promise, among others, to vouch for the repealing of the 1964 Sports Act, which is considered by many in the sub-sector as being obsolete.

