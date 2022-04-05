Sports-S unfazed by play-off series defeat

For Sport-S to retain any ambitions of completing a league and National Club Championship double, they must win their next game in the best-of-three series.

The Nsambya based outfit lost the opening game of the semi-finals in straight sets to newcomers OBB and cannot afford any more slip ups.

Team captain Dickens Otim believes his troops still have it in them to win the next two games, make the finals and go on to challenge for the title.

“We have been in such a situation before and we always get out of it,” Otim told Monitor after Sunday’s game at Old Kampala Arena.

With Brian Atuhaire dismissed by the club due to indiscipline and Johnson Rukundo side-lined with injury, Sport-S lacked the bite from outside.

Thon Maker and Emmanuel Muruli didn’t provide enough threat for the OBB block.

On the other end of the net, former Sport-S opposite Ivan Ongom was tearing through the block for points.

“Our reception and execution were not good on the day,” Otim admitted.

Coached by Benon Mugisha, Sport-S attempted to fight back in the first and second sets but all in vain. They lacked the final punch even when they made six unanswered points to lead 19-18 in the first.

The team looked to have run out of steam thereafter and OBB took advantage to wrap up the victory and put one foot in the final.

“It’s not that we ran out of steam, we just tried to slow the game down,” Otim noted.

Whatever the case, Sport-S must win the next game or surrender any chances of winning their first league trophy in over a decade.

The two sides return to action on Sunday.