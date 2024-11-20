Spread, registration fees remain contentious for sports federations

Last week on Wednesday, the National Council of Sports (NCS) met national federations and associations at Copper Chimney, Lugogo to review the National Sports Regulations drafted by the Ministry of Education and Sports, and the Office of the Attorney General.

The regulations come after the gazetting of the Sports Act 2023 that was done on September 23 last year.

Prior to the meeting, six federations, propelled by an October 31 invitation letter from the NCS, handed in their views on the draft prior. In the room though, the agitation was mainly tailored to the parts of the law that require a federation to have 75 percent coverage in the districts of the country and an association to have 50 percent coverage for them to be recognized.

We are back to the age old debate of whose responsibility it is to promote the sports. NCS argue federations are private entities that need to meet the standards if they want government support and regulation while the associations and federations argue that government has to put an enabling environment in the form of establishment of facilities, for example, to promote sports. It is also hard to see how some water sports like rowing and kayaking, by their nature of needing water bodies close to the athletes, can fulfill these requirements.

National character

“Of the Shs46b we get as NCS, about Shs36bn goes to federations but most of this money is not going down to the communities,” NCS general secretary Bernard Patrick Ogwel, said.

“Two weeks ago, we had one of our assistant general secretaries attend an AGM (Annual General Meeting) of a federation and it had only five clubs. Is this what government should support? Our argument is that whatever happens (with these regulations), a federation or association must have a national character,” he added.

Officials from the Attorney General's office took federations through the regulations. PHOTO/COURTESY

“We want these bodies to be more organized because sorting governance issues attracts and makes a better case for funding for them. Look at Fufa, do you know how much they receive from Fifa?

"That is why we are also pushing democratic principles for them. We have it in the law that for you to assume office, you must be voted by delegates from at least 50 percent of the districts in Uganda. Achieving that alone would mean there is presence of the sport in those areas.

"We are not joking with this because we have not fully taken advantage of abundant talent in the country. The last Census showed that 50 percent of our population is 17 years and below and that alone shows that we have to create opportunities for them to excel,” Ogwel argued.

However, with most of the federations getting between Shs10m and Shs300m of government funds, spreading beyond their current coverage will require them to source even more funding. Suffice to note that most of the government funding, and that is where most federations get their money, comes to support national team activities. Again, another old age debate that says federations and associations must be able to fund most of their activities. The law actually defines government support as “grant in aid” thereby making it voluntary, especially in the eyes of the current government leadership.

“There is a right call to us to provide infrastructure. We cannot force the federations and associations into oblivion. The plan to construct two more multi-purpose stadiums in the country and 10 training grounds is going on and it is just the issue of releasing funds,” Ogwel said.

Registration fees

From the coverage, the next contentious issue, where NCS and their members seem to have consensus, was with the fees that federations and associations will have to pay to register, as required under Section 9 and 11 of the Act. As of now, promoters of a sport must first pay Shs10m to have the sport recognised as national.

After that, they must apply at Sh2m or Shs1m as an application to be recognised as a federation or association running the sport. When recognised, a federation will pay Shs3m for its certificate while an association will pay Shs2m.

These applications must be made annually and the certificates must be renewed annually too. There were also concerns on what a Community Club as established in Section 12 of the Constitution is.

The regulations also stipulate that sports bodies will pay an annual Shs5m fee for arbitration thereby bringing the fees that a federation has to pay to NCS to at least Shs20m in their first year of new recognition. Associations will pay about Shs18m.

If all the currently recognised 51 sports go out to re-register, NCS should get Shs1b into government coffers for just this process.

However, Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi was supportive of the idea, unlike most of his colleagues that felt the fees were high.

“We put money in the government pool then the government gives us more,” Muhangi said. “So for us, there is no issue there. We are just waiting for what the final figure will be after consensus and we start on the process. It is also an important process for us because boxing has had many factions like Salim Uhuru's professional body, amateur, Olympic boxing, but these regulations are a chance for everyone to come under one umbrella. And we want to give them confidence that we have provisions to bring everyone on board,” Muhangi said.

While he might be happy with the entire process and says "if boxing, which has structures and gyms all over the country, fails to meet the registration criteria, then other sports will fail too", Muhangi still has cause to worry. The International Olympic Committee continues to puts its members on notice about its disassociation with the International Boxing Federation (Aiba).

"UBF will lose its status (with Aiba) if they follow the status of the IOC on the Aiba ban. As a country we are concerned about where this leaves our boxers. So we want a law that protects our interests but also gives us a chance to address the compliance issues of sports governance at international level and national level without causing any challenge because the most important people in all of this are the athletes," Ogwel said.

Recently Ogwel took a tough stance on federations but there was a change of heart on Friday when the NCS board met with the officials from the AG’s office and the Taskforce that had been put in place by the line Ministers Janert Museveni and her deputy Peter Ogwang to handle the drafting process.

“Schedule 2 of the Act emphasizes the fees and these funds will be paid to the Consolidated Fund then ploughed back to support federations. The figure can be debated but its presence is in the law. It is in the interest of government that we put control because we want quality. The Shs10m (imposed for declaration of a national sport) will justify one’s commitment to developing the sport.

How do you convince government that is giving you Shs17bn, or Shs1.2bn that you cannot give it Shs10m? Besides that, there are enormous compliance checks at grassroot levels to confirm the things written and there is no funding for government to do due diligence.

The license is also renewed annually because in the first year everything can be okay but we have noticed that in subsequent years, some of these federations collapse all structures. We want to have sustainable, consistent structures to promote the sport,” Ogwel said.

NCS seek clarification

But on Friday, he said Council “wanted to be very sure that this (the figures) would encourage increased support for sports overall. The first thing to be done is to recognise a national sport and the figure which was put was Shs10 million. So we wanted justification.”

Uganda Boxing Federation boss Moses Muhangi is a fan of the new regulations to weed out briefcase associations. PHOTO/COURTESY

“The other issues that we wanted to understand were on community clubs operations. The magnitude of the law and regulations emphasises some minimum benchmarks of natural persons, 100 people, and also sport disciplines therein to be not less than six. But we are saying can it be flexible?

“And then in academies, we (NCS) are issuing licences but we think that there must be very clear criteria for federations to base on when they are giving recommendations on who we should issue a license. We have left the mandate to regulate academies with federations.”

Meanwhile, chairman of the taskforce and Commissioner of Ministry of Education and Sports in charge of policy and research Brighton Barugahare argued some recommendations might have been overtaken by events.

Harmonization

"Given that drafting is a technical exercise some of the input we get from stakeholders falls short of the requirements of being put in the law.

"Some issues are administrative, others operational. Others propose to amend the law, which is not possible. Regulations must be to amplify the law not to change them. If you change the law, you are usurping the powers of Parliament and we do not have those powers.

"Council (NCS) has given us provisions on the fees but it is not Council that decides. We have additional federations, there were contributions from six federations and now we have 22 but we have to harmonize all that by Wednesday (this week) then share with the Minister before they are gazetted," Barugahare said.

National Sports Regulations

Proposed Fees

-Application for declaration of national sport - Shs10m

-Inspection of register of sports organisations - Shs200,000

-Annual arbitration fees - Shs5m

National Association (50 percent coverage)

-Application for registration - Shs1m

-Certificate of registration -Shs2m

-Application for renewal of certificate - Shs500,000 (annual)

-Certificate of registration at renewal - Shs1m (annual)

Federation (75 percent coverage)

-Application for registration -Shs2m

-Certificate of registration - Shs3m

-Application for renewal of certificate - Shs1m (annual)

-Certificate of registration at renewal - Shs1.5m (annual)

Community Club

-Application for registration -Shs500,000

-Certificate of registration - Shs1m

-Application for renewal of certificate - Shs250,000 (annual)

-Certificate of registration at renewal - Shs500,000 (annual)

Sports Academy

-Application for licence to operate - Shs1m

-Licence to operate - Shs2m

-Application for renewal of licence to operate - Shs500,000