Ssebuguzi praises Greater Mukono ahead of crucial game

Pool Cranes captain Habib Ssebuguzi believes Greater Mukono have become stronger and well organised adding that they are top contenders this season in the Nile Special National Pool League.

Ahead of Sunday's crucial game at iTaano Arena between leaders Scrap Buyers and debutants Greater Mukono, Ssebuguzi, who stars for Scrap Buyers said, this is a game to watch.

Greater Mukono, who have 31 points, seven behind the leaders, have struggled at home. They have three wins at home but have dropped points to lower-ranked teams such as Tororo, who beat them 11-9 while drawing against Kireka and Capital Night. On Sunday, they host a team with a vengeance.

Habib Ssebuguzi, Scrap Buyers' star player, is the manager of the host venue. While he isn't among the leading scorers this season, he remains lethal when deployed. Actually, he has been dubbed Mukono's top seed.

But there are threats everywhere with Ibra Kayanja, the leading scorer with 36 goals, will be complimented by Alfred Gumikiriza (32) goals, who will be going for a kill in case he shows up for this fixture.

Scrap Buyers captain Humphrey Nsubuga has kept faith in his winning team of Glorious Ssenyonjo, Gumikiriza, Lawrence Ssengonge and Kayanja with Ssebuguzi as a substitute.

“If I’m fielded I will do my best. That’s a game everyone would like to shine,” he said.

Scrap buyers can fall

Greater Mukono coach Ben Kinene has drawn inspiration from last weekend’s 11-9 win over Upper Volta to dream big.

“This is going to be a tense game but if Upper Volta fell, so can Scrap Buyers. They will not come to us thinking we’re weak. We need to handle each frame carefully,” Kinene said.

Greater Mukono have shown great potential with their captain Patrick Ssekilime and Allan Kayiwa, among the top shooters this season. Ssekilime has 33 goals while Kayiwa has 30. Ronald Akampulira is the other threat as well as youngster Najib Yiga.

Elsewhere, Mbale’s Jonan Turigye wants a quick response from last week's 14-6 loss to Sinkers with a win over Upper Volta. The star-studded Upper Volta, has stumbled reeling off a loss to Greater Mukono last weekend.

“We have to how that we’re defending champions. It’s unfortunate that we lost to Sinkers but we have a home game to make corrections,” said Tugume.

But Upper Volta captain Mustapha Bwire, says they must halt the losing streak. “We must win this game in Mbale to keep in touch with our aim of winning the title,” Bwire said.

Nile Special National Pool League

Playing on Sunday

Greater Mukono vs Scrap buyers, iTaano

Mbale vs Upper Volta, Oak Bar

Sinkers vs E-Play, New Victoria

Capital Night vs Pot It, Capital Night

Tororo vs C. Shooters, Da Place

Roxberry vs Nakawa, Roxberry-Kiwanga

Club 408 vs Adi's, Townsend

Wakiso vs Kireka, Hash Tag-Nansana

Nile Special National Pool League - Table standings

P W D L F A Pts

1Scrap Buyers 12 10 1 1 158 82 38

2Roxberry 12 10 1 1 155 85 38

3Upper Volta 12 9 0 3 142 98 34

4G. Mukono 12 7 3 2 134 106 31

5Adi's Spot 12 7 0 5 130 110 27

6Tororo 12 7 1 4 122 118 27

7C. Shooters 12 6 0 6 117 123 23

8Capital Night 12 3 3 6 118 122 22

9Sinkers 12 4 2 6 115 125 22

10Mbale 12 6 0 6 112 128 22

11Wakiso City 11 4 2 5 112 108 22

12E-Play 12 4 1 7 108 132 19

13Pot It 12 4 1 7 107 133 19

14Kireka 12 3 1 8 94 146 14

15Club 408 12 1 2 9 97 143 13

16Nakawa 11 1 0 10 79 141 9

Leading scorers

Ibra Kayanja (Scrap Buyers) - 36

Ibra Ssejjemba (Roxberry) - 35

Patrick Ssekilime (Greater Mukono) - 33

Glorious Ssenyonjo (Scrap Buyers) - 32

Alfred Gumikiriza (Scrap Buyers) - 32

Mark Mukiibi (Capital Night) - 32

Ashraf Misambwa (Wakiso City) - 31

Kasozi Joseph (Roxberry) - 31

Simon Lubuulwa (Roxberry) - 30