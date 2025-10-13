Ssekanwagi: Cycling against the odds

From the ghettos of Kampala to the high-altitude training camps of Iten, Kenya, Jordan Schleck Ssekanwagi’s cycling journey has been one defined by determination, focus, grit and a family legacy.

At 22, he is an off-road cyclist for Team Amani, balancing international ambitions with a commitment to giving back to his community.

Cycling runs in Ssekanwagi’s blood. He is the son of David Matovu, a former Ugandan national champion and an avid cyclist who still competes locally. Matovu’s career has taken him across East Africa, including a few Commonwealth Games appearances and today he coaches Tropical Heat Cycling Academy while nurturing the next generation of Ugandan cyclists—including his son, Ssekanwagi.

“I was already watching my father race at a very young age,” Ssekanwagi recalls. “On TV, I used to cheer for Andy and Frank Schleck. That’s why my family began to nickname me ‘Schleck,’ and by the time I was six, it was added to my name.”

Ssekanwagi began racing on a mountain bike and in 2014, upgraded to a custom bamboo-and-carbon road bike built by his father.

Racing alongside adults in Uganda due to the scarcity of junior competitions, Ssekanwagi quickly made his mark, also testing himself in Tanzania, Rwanda, and Kenya.

At 14, he was the youngest rider in Kenya’s biggest stage race, the Tour de Machakos. Between 2014 and 2017, he became a four-time Ugandan junior national champion, winning his first title at just 11.

The making of a pro

Ssekanwagi’s journey has been anything but straightforward. Initially splitting his time between cycling, football and dance, he eventually chose cycling, motivated by both passion and the opportunities football scholarships offered for survival.

Jubilee Insurance Group CEO Dr. Julius Kipngetich(right) presents a trophy to the winner of Men’s main race category Jordan Schleck during the 5th annual Jubilee Live Free Race, powered by the Grand Nairobi Bike Race held on October 5, 2025 at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

At 15, he moved to Kenya not only to access higher-level competition but also to escape the politics within the Uganda Cycling Association. Limited opportunities, unclear selection criteria, and internal conflicts made it difficult for young talent like him to advance.

“There were times when results and talent didn’t guarantee a chance to race. Decisions were influenced by favouritism and politics, and it became frustrating for anyone serious about developing as a cyclist. Moving to Kenya allowed me to focus purely on training and racing without those barriers,” Ssekanwagi recalls.

“I realised I needed to push myself and win anything I could,” he adds. “I was obsessed—I used to train three times a day and even wake up at night to ride. My dad told me, ‘If you want something, you have to push yourself.’”

At the Safari Simbaz camp in Kenya, Ssekanwagi honed his skills, balancing training with mechanical work while setting clear goals for a professional career. His breakthrough came in 2021 at the Migration Gravel, a four-day, 600km local race in Maasai Mara, where he competed against international cyclists and finished top 10. That exposure opened doors for international competitions, including races in the Netherlands and Italy, where he won a stage.

Life as a pro

Now a full-time athlete with Team Amani, Ssekanwagi’s life is highly structured, revolving around a balance of training, recovery, nutrition and personal development.

Based at the Iten High Altitude Centre in Kenya, a breeding ground for world-class athletes, he follows a rigorous daily schedule.

Long training days often involve six hours on the bike, covering distances up to 180km, while recovery days are shorter—two to three hours of light riding to loosen muscles and maintain fitness. Strength training is done once or twice a week after rides to build endurance, core stability and explosive power.

Nutrition plays a critical role. Breakfast typically includes bread, eggs, peanut butter and oatmeal, with adjustments depending on the day’s training intensity. Lunch and dinner are carefully balanced with carbohydrates, proteins and fats to optimise recovery.

Team Amani also emphasizes education and life skills, offering classes in English, mechanics and yoga as part of holistic athlete development.

“It’s not just about riding. The team wants to develop both the athlete and the person—you can’t reach your full potential without that balance,” Jordan explains.

Communication, discipline, and team dynamics are central to success. Each rider works closely with coaches, nutritionists and mentors, learning to pace themselves in races, manage mechanical challenges and strategise in group competitions.

Training is intense and consistent, but athletes are taught to listen to their bodies, recover properly, and maintain mental focus.

Ssekanwagi reflects on the contrast with his early years: “Back in Uganda, you trained depending on what you had in your pocket. You had to balance work and cycling, and you didn’t have proper guidance on nutrition or recovery. Joining Team Amani changed everything—training, lifestyle, communication, and even how we think about races. Now, it’s a full-time profession with structure and support.”

Ssekwanwagi is full flight.

Being part of an international team also exposes him to European racing culture, strategies, and standards. This experience has taught him the importance of attention to detail—from bike maintenance to nutrition and recovery—that can make the difference between winning and finishing mid-pack.

Riding for a cause

Ssekanwagi and Paris 2024 Olympian Charles Kagimu are spearheading Cycle for Hope, a charity initiative to support refugee children in Arua. The expedition, scheduled from December 7–15, will cover 800km from Kampala to Rhino Camp, delivering 60 bicycles to secondary school students and raising awareness about the barriers refugees face to education.

The ride will pass through nine stages, starting with the Nile Stage from Kampala to Jinja, followed by the Elgon Stage to Mbale, the Awoja Stage to Soroti, the Ngetta Stage to Lira, the Murchison Stage to Pakwach, the Albert Nile Stage to Arua and concluding with the Rhino Stage from Arua to Rhino Camp.

Other cyclists joining the cause include Brenda Sikoya, Mary Aleper, Lukman Magoba, Musilimu Kiwanuka and Willy Kato.

“I’m very happy this came to be true. We have been on it with Kagimu for a long time and it’s good we’re finally going to ride for hope,” he shared.

The event is organized by Crisis Response Network in partnership with Minet, AGL, Buffalo Bikes, World Bicycle Relief, the Rotary Club of Konge-Lukuli, Uganda Police and Rotary Uganda.

Ssekanwagi is calling on sponsors to support a stage for as little as Shs20,000.

“I hope this effort inspires children,” Jordan says. “No matter what challenges they face, they can achieve greatness.”

Jordan Schleck Ssekanwagi

Date of Birth: 20 September 2002

Nationality: Ugandan

Team: Team Amani

Weight: 48kg

Height: 1.60m

UCI ranking: 1387

Top result

2nd National Championships Uganda ME - Road Race (2025)

4th National Championships Uganda ME - ITT (2025)

13th African Continental Championships ME - ITT (2021)

23rd African Continental Championships ME - Road Race (2021)