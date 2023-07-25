Ssembatya focuses on World Championship

National bodybuilding champion Godfrey Lubega had impressed on his powerlifting debut until he pulled out after just one deadlift attempt, which gave defending champion Sulaiman Ssembatya more room to retain his crown.

During the Central Region Powerlifting Championship at Mt Zion Hotel’s parking lot, Lubega lifted 200kg in the squat challenge while Ssembatya lifted 275kg.

In the bench, Lubega lifted 160kg while Ssembatya lifted 165kg. That brought Lubega’s aggregate to 360kg and Ssembatya’s to 440kg.

In the deadlift, Ssembatya’s weak area, he lifted 210, totalling 650kg from the three categories. To match Ssembatya’s total, Lubega needed to lift 290kg in the deadlift but managed just one lift.

Even without injury, that was going to be a mountain because the best three deadlifters did not go beyond 265kg. Sadik Kizito managed 255kg, Ronnie Mawejje 260kg and Michael Mugisha 265kg.

Ssembatya took the overall crown with a total of 650kg, edging Mawejje who totalled 665kg, because Ssembatya weighed 30kg lighter than Mawejje.

“I am delighted to win the national championship again,” Ssembatya said after receiving a plot of land from Century Property and Real Estates. “I am also happy to win this land. I badly needed it and I thank all the sponsors including Man Pool Table. This will boost me to work even harder.

“Now I need to resume training for the World Championship in Italy.”

Controversy

However, upon the overall announcement, Mawejje returned the medal and the certificate and walked out, totally disappointed.

Ssembatya weighed 120kg. Mawejje weighed 150kg. Kenneth Sekilanda, Uganda Powerlifting Federation president, had explained that due to Mawejje’s huge weight advantage, the 15kg he lifted more than Ssembatya were not enough to claim the overall trophy. That did not make enough sense to Mawejje.

“Ronnie should know that in powerlifting, you are expected to lift twice your bodyweight. So if you are competing with someone who is lighter than you, you must beat him by at least 35kg,” Sekilanda told Daily Monitor.

“But Ronnie didn’t use his advantage because he could have lifted about 290kg in squat. Instead he let Sula (Ssembatya) win that challenge with 275kg.”

Meanwhile, Juddy Ruthy Alberto took the women’s crown, totalling 350kg. Bodybuilder Zulaika Najjuma came second with 310kg while debutant Esther Namata totalled 250kg.

Denis Mbaziira, took the second plot of land as the best para-lifter, with 180kg, who only compete in the bench press.

Upon delivering the two land titles, Sulaiman Kalinda, the marketing manager of Century Property and Real Estates, vowed to boost this partnership and draw crowds to sport.

Sekilanda said the event showcased stiff competition between lifters weighing 80 to 100kg, which will make the selection for the 2023 World Powerlifting Championships 2023 due October 28 in Rome, Italy harder.

65kg

Umar Kamoga, 475kg

Hebert Ogwel, 475kg

John Paul Kisitu, 395kg

75kg

David Mukisa, 485kg

Erick Ochaya, 420kg

Joshua Kiganda, 400kg

94kg

Michael Mugisha 650kg

Sadik Kizito, 590kg

Hassan Ssentongo, 585kg

85kg

Geoffrey Nono, 510kg

Steven Gidudu, 510kg

Mikidad Kabugo, 500kg

120kg

Sulaiman Ssembatya, 650kg

Arafat Ssekitooleko, 510kg

150kg

Mawejje, 665kg

Women

Juddy Alberto, 350kg

Zulaika Najjuma, 310kg

Esther Namata, 250kg

Para-lifters

Denis Mbaziira, 180kg

Safalu Tamale, 145kg

Ismail Ssebaggala, 140kg

Muhammad Nigo, 140kg

Sadat Ssabakaaki, 95kg

Nicholas Okech, 65kg

Vaster Kyalimpa, 50kg