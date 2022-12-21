Ssengonzi beats American Olympic medallist

Jesse Ssengonzi shaped Uganda's story at the 2022 World Swimming (25m) Championships that climaxed Sunday in Melbourne, Australia.

The 20 year old US-based swimmer left Melbourne as the first Ugandan to beat an American multiple Olympic medallist and world champion in Michael Andrew.

The two did not exactly race together but competed in heat four and five of the men's 100m butterfly respectively on Saturday. Ssengonzi stopped the clock at 51.90 seconds, a national record (NR), while Andrew returned at 51.93 and when the heats' summary was released, it was all so noticeable as the latter's name firmly sat immediately under the Ugandan's.

"My friend texted me a picture of the results right after and it is not everyday that you swim faster than an Olympic medallist and I take that as motivation to elevate my swimming to a level where outperforming the best is the norm," Ssengonzi said.

Andrew, who had an outing to forget by his standards, was the subject of criticism from the American social media audience as he had scratched his 50m freestyle semifinals on Friday to rest for Saturday. But he blew up his day as he also faded in the 100m individual medley.

Ssengonzi's feat is just one way of looking at how the scope of Ugandan swimming is growing but his time is also better than the 52.34 'B' qualification time for this championship. This shows Uganda is edging closer to automatically qualifying an athlete for an international meet rather than relying on wild card slots.

Thirdly, just like in the 50m butterfly on Tuesday, the only African swimmers that beat Ssengonzi in the race were Egypt's Youssef Ramadan and South African legend Chad Le Clos so Ugandan swimmers are now firmly going head to head with most of their peers on the continent. From Africa, the 100m fly had swimmers from Ghana, Senegal, Swaziland, Guinea, Tanzania and Libya.

"A national record and B time is nothing to sneeze at but there is still room for tremendous improvement," Ssengonzi said.

His female teammates Tara Kisawuzi Naluwoza and Kirabo Namutebi were equally impressive. Naluwoza clocked 1:05.28, a personal best (PB), in her 100m fly race.

Namutebi missed the PB mark touching at 26.15 in the women's 50m freestyle but benefitted hugely from chasing Mary Lanihei Connolly (31.68) of Cook Islands in heat three of the 50m breaststroke to clock a new NR 32.47.

WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (25M)

Jesse Ssengonzi

50m fly: 23.79

100m fly: 51.90

Tara Naluwoza

50m fly: 27.71

100m fly: 1:05.28

Kirabo Namutebi

50m free: 26.15