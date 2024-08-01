Ssengonzi doing it for his dad

When the confirmation of their selection for the Olympics came through from both World Aquatics and Uganda Swimming Federation (USF), it was only fitting that Jesse Ssengonzi sent the first public tribute to his father.

Jesse as most refer to him comes from a swimming family. His brother Jethro went to the 2014 World Championships (short course) as a junior athlete.

His sister Rebecca won Uganda her first continental swimming medals in 2015. All of them were initiated by their father, the late Dr. Robert Ssengonzi, who trained them while they studied at World of Life International School, Kitende.

“Here because of sacrifice and support that started before I was even born. This achievement is not my own; the word gratitude does not even begin to cover the emotion I feel towards every person who got me to this moment. Incredibly honored to represent Uganda on the highest stage.

Did it, Dad,” he posted on Instagram account referring to his father who succumbed to cancer of the intestines in 2018.

Ssengonzi’s parents always wanted one of their children to represent Uganda at the top level and that dream comes alive today at midday when the 21 year old dives in the Paris La Defensa Arena for the men’s 100m butterfly. The aim will be to lower the 54.06 National Record and personal best that he made in April 2023 at the TYR Pro Series in Illinois, USA.

This fetched him 765 World Aquatics points, which after a rule change, was deemed enough to send him to Paris.

Path to qualification

Jesse was in and out of Uganda’s swim team because of his academic engagements. And at one time, he had to take time off internship at Goldman Sachs – an investment bank in New York – to represent Uganda at the World Swimming Short Course (25m) Championships in Melbourne, Australia in December 2022. His path to the Olympics can be traced back to that point.

From then on, he tried to be available at least once a year between 2021 and 2023 for selection and is now at his second engagement this year after the World Championships in Doha in February where he clocked 54.48 and the Africa Aquatic Championships in Angola where he clocked 54.55 in 100m fly. It could have been appearance four if he had not missed his plane to the Africa Games in Ghana in March.

In 2021, he went to the short course World Championships in Abu Dhabi but looking generally, it is his performance at the short course Worlds in Melbourne that will be etched in memories of most swimming enthusiasts as he became the first Ugandan to beat a multiple American Olympic medallist and world champion in Michael Andrew. Jesse stopped the clock at 51.90 seconds, a national record (NR), in heat four of the men’s 100m butterfly while Andrew returned at 51.93 in heat five.

Different

He will be Uganda’s eighth male representative in Olympic swimming. None of the others had attempted the 100m fly before. Joshua Ekirikubinza (Rio 2016), Ganzi Mugula (London 2012), Gilbert Kaburu (Beijing 2008) and Edgar Luberenga (Athens 2004) swam in the tight wild card era that almost only gave a chance in the 50m free. Daniel Mulumba did 100m free in 1984 and Joe Atuhaire 100m breaststroke in 2000 while Ambala Atuhaire did 100m free at Tokyo 2020.

“Jesse has been performing at the highest level for a long time and we have a lot of belief that he can continue to do so,” Uganda’s Olympic team coach Tonnie Kasujja, said.

JESSE SSENGONZI AT A GLANCE

Name: Jesse Ssubi Ssengonzi

Date of birth: August 27, 2002

School: University of Chicago

*Studied Computer Science and Economics

*Went to Green Hope for High School (2016-2020)

*Went to World of Life in Uganda for Primary School

Swimming siblings: Jethro, Rebecca

Major events: Olympics 2024, World Championships (25m) – Abu Dhabi 2021, Melbourne 2022, World Championships 2024, Africa Aquatics Championships 2024, Olympics 2024

Friday 12noon

Jesse Ssengonzi: Men’s 100m fly