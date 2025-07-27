Ssengonzi gets Uganda flying at World Championships

Jesse Ssengonzi finished top of the fifth of 11 heats in the men's 50m butterfly event at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Singapore on Sunday.

The 22 year old Ugandan, swimming in lane six, led from start to finish and flashed his smile for the cameras when he saw his new time 24.32 - also a new national record after sinking his own 24.41 - on the screen in the arena.

He then went on to congratulate Zimbabwean colleague Joash McKonie who finished 8th in the heat with 25.63 and Barbados' Christien Kelly who finished 5th with a time of 25.51.

Ssengonzi placed 48th in overall rankings but he was the third best African out of over 10 that took part in the 50m fly. Egyptian Abdelrahman Saleh, 25, who also qualified for the semifinals, topped Africa with a time of 23.21 while Rwanda's Oscar Cyusa Peyre Mitilla, 20, clocked 24.06.

However, Ugandans also kept eyes on the first heat where Democratic Republic of Congo's Jacob Mugisha finished third out of three swimmers with a time of 30.38.

Mugisha made his mark in Ugandan swimming while representing Makerere University Sharks. At the last Uganda Aquatics National Championships, he represented Silverfin Academy. He will return to the pool on Wednesday morning in the 100m freestyle, where Uganda will be represented by Tendo Mukalazi.

Meanwhile, Ssengonzi will return on Friday in his more favoured 100m butterfly.

World Aquatics Championships 2025

Team Uganda races

Kirabo Namutebi's events

August 1: 50m fly

August 2: 50m free

Tendo Mukalazi's events

July 30: 100m free

August 1: 50m free

Jesse Ssengonzi's events

50m fly - 24.32

August 1: 100m fly

Gloria Muzito's events