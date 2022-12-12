Ssengonzi, Kisawuzi get Uganda started in Melbourne

Jesse Ssengonzi and Tara Kisawuzi will get Uganda started off at the 16th edition of the World Short course (25m) Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia in the wee hours of Tuesday morning (3:59am).

Ssengonzi will be having his second crack at these championships having taken part in last year's edition held in Abu Dhabi.

He starts off with the men's 50m butterfly. In Abu Dhabi, the US-based swimmer clocked 24.15 seconds in this event and going under that will be the task at hand.

Kisawuzi will be meeting Ssengonzi for the first time but the two will be known to each other as during the World Junior Championships in Lima Peru last September, the former tried to beat a 50m fly (long course) national record (28.80) set by the latter's sister Rebecca in 2018. Kisawuzi managed 28.97.

For short course, Kisawuzi's recent events; the National Championships in June and the National Sprints in November returned 29.80 and 29.73 respectively. But she will be aiming to go as close to 28 seconds as possible.

Kirabo Namutebi does not get into action until Friday when she competes in the women's 50m freestyle.

50m Butterfly - Entry Times

M: Jesse Ssengonzi: 24.15 seconds