Ssengonzi lights up Uganda’s performance at 2021 Worlds

Raising the flag. Ugandan swimmers from left to right; Mukalazi, Namutebi, Meya and Ssengonzi after their 4x50m mixed medley relay on Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • The stage is now set for siblings Tendo Mukalazi and Kirabo Namutebi to cap it all for Uganda as they compete in the men’s 100m free and women’s 50m free respectively.

Jesse Ssengonzi made the most of his first senior appearance for the Uganda national team at the ongoing Fina World Swimming (25m) Championships in Abu Dhabi.

