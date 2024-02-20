Ssengonzi. Muzito put feet forward in chase for Olympic slots

Jesse Ssengonzi and Gloria Muzito will feel they did enough at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar to earn Uganda’s universality slots for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The swimmers went to Doha alongside Kirabo Namutebi and Tendo Mukalazi. The expectations were high for the quartet and they proved that they are the best team Uganda has ever sent to the Worlds.

Ssengonzi clocked 54.48 in the men’s 100m butterfly on Friday to earn 747 points. Then Mukalazi lowered the men’s 50m freestyle national record (NR) from his own 23.67 done at the World Cup in Hungary last October to 23.63 earning 692 points.

Namutebi concluded Friday with a 29.62 in the women’s 50m fly then started Saturday with 33.71 in the 50m breaststroke.

Muzito then equaled Namutebi’s 26.01 NR in the 50m free earning 747 points from the event.

All four swimmers then combined to lower the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay to 3:40.35 from the 3:47.80 done by Namutebi, Mukalazi, Adnan Kabuye and Tara Kisawuzi in Fukuoka, Japan last year.

Ssengonzi started Saturday’s relay so his 52.07 split will count as a national record sinking the 52.22 that Mukalazi did in Hungary. According to rule SW 11.6, which states that; “all 50 metre and 100 metre splits shall be recorded for lead-off swimmers during relays and published in the official results.”

In the same relay, Mukalazi showed what is coming in the future by splitting 51.66. Unfortunately, he was the second swimmer in the relay so his effort cannot count as in individual times.

Namutebi clocked 1:00.28 while Muzito’s split was 56.34.

The rules

From each of their two individual races, none of the swimmers hit Olympic qualification (A times) or consideration (B-times) so Ugandan will rely on wild card invites to go to Paris.

The rules say that federations with no qualified or considered athletes may enter a maximum of one male and one woman for Paris provided that those athletes participated in the 2023 Worlds in Japan or the upcoming ones in Doha. The wild card rules obligate USF to enter only athletes who have achieved the highest World Aquatics points in any individual Olympic event, as achieved at the World Championships in Doha and Fukuoka.

Ssengonzi and Muzito had the most points so they will likely go to the Olympics.

Results

Jesse Ssengonzi (100m fly): 54.48

Tendo Mukalazi (50m free): 23.63

Kirabo Namutebi (50m fly): 29.62

Kirabo Namutebi (50m breast): 33.71

Gloria Muzito (50m free): 26.01

All Mixed 4x100m free relay: 3:40.35