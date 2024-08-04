Ssengonzi wants more after Olympics

Jesse Ssengonzi believes the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, USA should be on his "radar."

The 21 year old swimmer lowered his own 100m butterfly national record from 54.06 seconds to 53.76 during his dip at the Paris La Defensa Arena at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

"I am happy that the swim came together nicely," Ssengonzi said. "I think I went really faster than I intended to so coming back hurt a little bit but I still swum well," he added.

Ssengonzi said he had to do a lot of specific training both in long course pools and in short course, especially to work on his turns, for his preparation.

Such was the focus that before Friday, he had tried not to indulge in the luxuries at the Games Village. But even after his swim, the University of Chicago graduate still remains steadfast in his ambitions. He will be about 25 when the next Games come around and he thinks he can be there.

"If I am able to make the 2028 Olympics, I hope to go even faster. Obviously, I am based in the US and not having to adjust to things like time zones will be an advantage.

But I do not want to get ahead of myself," he added.

Ssengonzi is using his time in Paris to learn more about the entire Ugandan team too. He knows a lot about fellow swimmer Gloria Muzito - with whom they have been to three competitions this year. But was also getting to know cyclist Charles Kagimu, rower Kathleen Noble and was excited about meeting the athletics team.

Though he learnt and fell in love with the sport here, Ssengonzi has not had to race in Uganda since 2015 and is looking forward to doing so next summer.