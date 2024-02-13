Ssengonzi warms up well for Olympic slot

Jesse Ssengonzi started his World Aquatics Swimming (50m) Championships in Doha, Qatar with an impressive 24.41 personal best (PB) in 50m butterfly.

The time helped him top heat three of the seven-heat race and finish 38th overall out of 67 swimmers. He also placed fourth out of about 15 African swimmers in the race.

Before the race, his recorded PB was 24.99 from the TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont, USA in April last year.

For the swimmer, this was to warm up for the bigger 100m fly race which he hopes will propel him to the 2024 Paris Olympics later in July.

“Overall I think the race went well, I dropped about half a second,” Ssengozi said as he lowered his own 50m fly national record – something coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi described as positive for the team.

“I feel like I was a little bit sloppy in the beginning but I am excited for the 100m fly which is slightly longer,” Ssengonzi added.

Big goals

He is competing for that Ugandan men’s slot with Tendo Mukalazi, who has an opportunity to race in the 50m and 100m freestyle – both of which are Olympic races – on Friday and Wednesday respectively.

For the ladies, Gloria Muzito has the 50m (Saturday) and 100m free (Thursday) while Kirabo Namutebi will compete in the 50m fly (Friday) and 50m breaststroke (Saturday) – both of which are not Olympic races.

Points’ game

All four swimmers will mostly be eyeing Uganda’s wild card slots to make it to the Olympics. Universality slots allocation comes down to who has the highest World Aquatics points from their Olympic races. Only points gained from Olympic races done at the 2023 Worlds in Fukuoka and these ones in Doha will matter.

Only Namutebi cannot score the relevant points from Doha because the 50m breast and fly are not Olympic races. She has to hope that she did enough in her 50m and 100m free races in Fukuoka or attend another qualifying competition after Doha.

The aim for the 19 year old, who swam at Tokyo 2020 too, is to make it to two successful Olympics but if she goes to Paris on a wild card, it means she will have to qualify directly for subsequent Olympics as one is only allowed to use the universality invite twice in their career.