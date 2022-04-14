Ssentongo wins inaugural corporate pool tournament

Steven Ssentongo rolled back the time to clinch an unprecedented victory at the inaugural Uganda Corporates Pool Championship at Black Sheep’s Arena, Mukono on Sunday night beating his challenger Prof Moses Bukenya 7-6.

Ssentongo, a former Samona player, sealed his win on the final frame of the day after the game tied on 6-6 in the best-of-13 final.

In what commentators dubbed as the ‘One Million Shillings Shot’, for the title event, Ssentongo was remaining with two balls and a carefully hidden cue ball on the left gave him no options. Yet when he struck, he accurately spinned the white to his desired destination. The rest is now history.

“I got to be honest, I got pretty lucky. Anyone could win this tournament but thank God I am the winner,” Ssentongo said.

The competition, the first of its kind in Uganda, had 32 male players on level terms and eight invited women.

Pool Cranes captain emeritus Alfred “Black sheep” Gumikiriza came up with the idea of having an all-weekend tournament for corporate senior pool players across Uganda to bridge the gap between the active players and those in retirement.

Ssentongo’s maturity was on display throughout the tournament and it was only in the final when he had to sweat. In the semis, he had beaten Mbale’s Derrick Wekomba 7-2.

I don’t lose deciders

Sharon Mirembe needed mental strength to overcome unrelenting rookie Gorret Kyomugisha in the ladies championship. The two went toe-to-toe in the final but when the game reached 4-4, it was for anyone to take. With the advantage of the break, Mirembe took matters in the hands finishing off Kyomugisha to take home the Shs130,000 cash prize.

“It was a very tough game for me. But when it came to the decider, I knew it was my time since I don’t lose deciders. I am very happy for the win,” Mirembe said.

But Kyomugisha had already made a statement coming on top of the eight invited women during the games that were played on a round-robin. Her Fort Portal teammate Merab had already caused shocks denying Michelle Nandawula in the third-place play-off.

Mirembe was expected to come on top given her experience yet she made so many unforced errors costing her the game. No wonder, her conqueror was emotionally dancing in the skies.

“I did not expect to come to Kampala and win. But now I am confident I can play serious pool,” Merab said.

The two-day high profile event was sponsored by MJ Safaris and Makko Land Solutions.

Mukono will now host the season opening Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) Grand Open in Seeta.