Ssepuya breaks new ground with Crotone partnership

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

As a player Eugene Ssepuya was known for a nomadic streak that saw him play in several countries including the US, Armenia, Australia, Romania, Serbia, Montenegro and Tajikistan among others.

The former SC Villa and Mbale Heroes striker then hung up his playing boots in 2016 before embarking on a new journey as a player intermediary.

Having signed up with a number of domestic league players, Ssepuya intends to continue with a similar approach in a bid to make inroads for many of his clients.

It was therefore no surprise that as the former Cranes international announced an important development this week.

“As Sepuya INC agency we express our appreciation to president Gianni Vrenna for buying our vision not only of talent but also trying to impact the young generation,” Sseppuya said after a meeting with Vrenna, president of Serie B club Crotone.

“We had agreement in place for Sepuya inc agency to be part of the rebuilding of the club,” Ssepuya said of the Italian side that was relegated to the second tier last season.

“We have to change the trend about the way we run the game to create more opportunities for these young players,” added Ssepuya who has also had talks with another Italian side Cagliari.

Former national Under-17 striker Idd Abdul Wahid had a brief stint at Cagliari in 2019 after his exploits in the qualifiers of the Afcon U-17 qualifiers in 2018.

“I have made a presentation about the players between the age of 15-18 and will soon have another about players between 18-20,” he added.

Since announcing the birth of his agency in June, Ssepuya has since signed up with a number of players including former Ndejje University forward Mahadi Kayondo who earlier this month signed a two year deal at third tier Romanian side Asociatia Club Sportiv Ghiroda.