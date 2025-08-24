Sserwanga touts improvement as he marks two years in office

In his first two years in office, Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Youth and Arts, Ssalongo Robert Sserwanga points to the transformation of the Masaza Cup as his greatest accomplishment so far, while he lauds an extensive youth leadership infrastructure and securing a youth-focused budget as his other major achievements.

"No wonder what you see now on the pitches is one of the results of us having those [Gombolola] competitions early in the year. The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, issued a "groundbreaking directive... to register all Masaza Cup teams as formal football clubs starting in 2026 to professionalise the teams, ensuring they can compete in other national football competitions," Sserwanga said.

He noted that there is an increase in spectators in a single year, bringing the total attendance to 385,000 for the 2024 season with an estimated 650,000 beneficiaries and thousands of jobs created.

Sunday Monitor Sports was offered an interview with Sserwanga as he marked the two-year milestone.

Building a legacy

Two years have passed since Sserwanga, a man whose life has been a singular dedication to service, took the helm of the Kingdom's Ministry of Youth, Sports, and the Arts replacing Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu. Ssekabembe had served in that role for 10 years since 2013, a reign which saw the Masaza Cup and Kabaka Birthday Run gain significant traction.

Officials at the opening of the Masaza Cup.

On July 31, 2023, Sserwanga, a trained accountant and successful agricultural entrepreneur, answered the call of his king to lead a crucial ministry. His appointment, a day after Kabaka's powerful message to the youth after the 30th Coronation event, set a clear and ambitious mandate: to turn the kingdom's largest demographic into its most powerful engine of growth and prosperity.

Sserwanga's journey from a quiet maize garden to the administrative heart of Buganda Kingdom is a story of firm commitment.

His prior service in the Kabaka's organisations during his accounting career laid a foundation of understanding and respect for the kingdom's institutions. This deep-seated knowledge proved invaluable when he was tasked with a challenge of immense scale.

“I freshly remember Kabaka's speech on his 30th coronation. It was focusing on youth encouraging them not to go outside seeking jobs, but to go back to the villages to work,” Sserwanga reflected.

Labour migration especially to the Middle East has been steadily increasing over the past decade. Between January 2022 and December 2023, at least 120,459 Ugandans were cleared to work abroad through the official government system. As of late 2023, an estimated 270,000 migrant workers had migrated to Arab states since 2016. Approximately 165,000 Ugandans are currently working in the Middle East. The majority of these migrant workers are young people, with a significant number being young women, a concerning trend to His Majesty.

The Kabaka’s message became the blueprint for Sserwanga’s reign, a plan that has strategically rebuilt youth engagement across the kingdom.

Empowerment blueprint

The cornerstone of Sserwanga's tenure has been the creation of a comprehensive, multi-tiered infrastructure for youth leadership and empowerment.

The Kabaka flags off the Kabaka Birthday Run.

Cognizant of the fact that a significant portion of Buganda's 11.1 million people are below the age of 35, the ministry had to establish a system that could reach every corner of the kingdom.

This journey began with the establishment of the Buganda Youth Council, a body democratically formed by committees from each of the 18 counties. This top-level council serves as the primary legislative and consultative body for youth matters.

Sserwanga's youth strategy is integrated into the education system. The Ministry has successfully established leadership structures in educational institutions as part of this initiative. Specifically, ‘Nkoba Zambogo’ has been registered in 92 high institutions of learning while the ‘Akaliba Akendo’ program has been implemented in 104 secondary schools, where similar leadership structures have been put in place. Additionally, a program called ‘Emiti Emito’ is nurturing leadership among primary school students. This network of leadership ensures that talent is identified and nurtured from a young age.

For the out-of-school youth, Sserwanga's team has painstakingly established leadership committees in all 18 counties and 175 sub-counties, each with an 11-person committee. This year, the focus has shifted to the parish level, with leadership being installed in all of Buganda's 8,000 parishes.

The goal is to extend this structure to the village level in the coming year.

"When we have all that infrastructure of youth leadership, we are offering leadership. The vision is to foster community engagement, participation and most importantly, entrepreneurship," Sserwanga said.

The ministry's commitment to youth enterprises is a direct response to the Kabaka's call for hard work. Sserwanga's team has encouraged youth in metal fabrication, shoemaking, car washing and notably smart agriculture.

This includes supporting youth engaged in the "Mmwanyi Terimba", a coffee-growing initiative, designed to revive Buganda’s historic dominance in coffee production. This strategy aims to transition youth from being merely "rich" to being "wealthy" – becoming landlords, employers, and entrepreneurs who contribute to the nation's development.

A thriving calendar

Sserwanga’s tenure has seen a dramatic expansion and professionalization of the sports calendar.

The year kicks off in mid-January with the Gombolola sports competitions, a multi-sport approach across 175 sub-counties that includes football, netball and omweso. This grassroots tournament involves an estimated 6,000 athletes and serves as a talent pipeline.

Next, the Bika Bya Buganda tournament has been revitalised with an expanded set of disciplines beyond the traditional football and netball. The tournament now includes futsal, ekigwo (wrestling), and tug of war, alongside mind games. These competitions recorded up to 2,400 athletes all tracked within a central database.

Buddu lift the 2024 Masaza Cup.

The ministry has also put a strong focus on student athletes. Around Women's Day, the annual schools' tournament sees students compete for the Kabaka Cup for boys and the Nabagereka Cup for girls. This year, 50 schools participated, bringing in 2,650 athletes who competed in seven games including handball, basketball, football, netball and volleyball.

The calendar continues through the year with the Masaza Cup running from late June to early November, alongside specialised events like the Royal Regatta and coronation-themed games such as rugby, golf and badminton. The total number of athletes recorded in the ministry's database last year across all disciplines was close to 10,000 people.

Recognising that a lack of infrastructure is a key hurdle for sports development, the Buganda cabinet passed a resolution to establish a multi-sports complex in every county of the kingdom. The ministry is earmarking 10 acres of land in each of the 18 counties for this purpose, and as of now, over 60% of the counties have already identified the land.

To achieve this ambitious goal, the ministry is pursuing a multidimensional funding model. It is open to public-private partnerships (PPPs) and collaborations with corporate entities.

This initiative is complemented by strategic land donations from the Kabaka himself, including land for a standard stadium for the FUFA in Kawolo and another for the Boxing Federation in Kyaddondo.

The ministry also views sports as an anchor for Buganda’s rich cultural heritage. The Bika tournament is based on the clan system, encouraging everyone to connect with their heritage.

Kabaka Run phenomenon

The Kabaka Birthday Run has evolved into one of the largest community runs in Africa, its mission and impact have been amplified. The run is primarily for community mobilisation on issues that affect the community, with a recent focus on the fight against HIV.

The results have been significant. Before the run focused on HIV, Buganda had 8 of the top 10 districts in Uganda with high HIV prevalence. That number has now dropped to just 2. The run has grown from 10,000 runners in 2012 to 120,000 in 2024, a serious milestone that fuels community healthcare initiatives, as the kingdom does not collect taxes.

Sserwanga also noted that the process to professionalise the run to attract international athletes and prize money is currently underway.

Youth-powered future

The success of Sserwanga's initiatives is perhaps best underscored by the kingdom's financial commitment.

For the fiscal year 2025/2026, the Buganda Kingdom's new budget of Shs305 billion has an unprecedented focus on youth. The budget's theme, "Integrating Youth into Programme design and implementation to attain shared Prosperity," is a direct reflection of the ministry's vision. Key initiatives under this budget include investing in skills training in technology and agriculture, with a goal of training 5,000 youth in a new digital hub.

The ministry has also taken deliberate steps to safeguard cultural identity in the face of foreign influences. Initiatives include cultural competitions in schools and communities, content writers to create local content for social media and the revival of storytelling through campfires, known as Ekyoto, which are set up across the 18 counties during major celebrations like the Kabaka's birthday.

As the ministry enters its third year, Sserwanga is championing digital literacy and the integration of artificial intelligence into youth-led enterprises.

“In this generation, the people who can’t use IT to serve them will be the people who will be known as never went to school,” he stated.

Despite the successes, Sserwanga acknowledged significant hurdles. The biggest challenges include the need for financial support, slow technology adoption (only 43% of Ugandans have internet coverage, with a mere 12% using it for business), and the youth's lack of patience.

The launch of the Kabaka Birthday Run.

Looking ahead, Sserwanga's priorities are clear: consolidation of activities, securing win-win partnerships, professionalizing all disciplines, and promoting climate-smart agriculture and technology adoption.

His ultimate legacy is to create an infrastructure that allows youth to flourish, turning Buganda into a "Silicon Valley" of sorts, where talent, integrity, and hard work are the foundations of prosperity.

Major highlights

· Professionalisation of sports: He has restructured the sports calendar, positioning the grassroots Gombolola Cup as a feeder for the Masaza and Bika tournaments, and issued a directive to register all Masaza Cup teams as formal clubs by 2026.

· Infrastructure development: He is leading a plan to establish multi-sports complexes on 10 acres of land in every county, seeking public-private partnerships to fund these projects.

· Economic empowerment: Sserwanga has championed initiatives like "Kezimbira" to promote economic self-reliance.

· Record-breaking participation: Under his watch, the Masaza Cup saw a surge in spectators to 385,000 in 2024, while the Kabaka's Birthday Run has continued to serve as a major community health mobilisation event.

Personal profile

Place of birth: Migamba, Masaka

Parents: The late Josephat Nkunyingi and Elizabeth Najjemba

Profession: Accountant

Current role: Buganda cabinet minister