St Mary’s Kitende defends National Netball Novices trophy

It was bliss as St Mary’s Boarding SS, Kitende, lifted the national netball novice trophy on Saturday at Kawempe Muslim SS.

The defending champions beat a resilient St Noa Girls 22-18 in the competition graced by 10 secondary schools.

The sides return to court for the National Rally this month, and Kitende coach Steven Ndawula is confident that his team will triumph again.

“We are looking forward to the National Rally, St Noa was a good team but mine is better,” said Ndawula.

Jonathan Sseguja, St Noa’s tactician, will seek vengeance.

“We’ll correct our mistakes for the National Rally, and we are aiming for a win because we play the same opponents,” he said.