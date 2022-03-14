St Mary’s Kitende defends National Netball Novices trophy

Victors’ parade. St Mary’s SS. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

The defending champions beat a resilient St Noa Girls 22-18 in the competition graced by 10 secondary schools

It was bliss as St Mary’s Boarding SS, Kitende, lifted the national netball novice trophy on Saturday at Kawempe Muslim SS.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.