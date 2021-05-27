Stage set for Kabaddi showdown on Friday

By George Katongole More by this Author

Charles Baale got a late start into the elite game but has quickly made up for lost time.

Throughout

Much as the coronavirus pandemic tore sports apart, as activities return top players are looking forward to don the patriotic national team colours.

Top ranked kabaddi players in the country have this Friday been invited to compete for a spot in the final national team squad that will participate in the Africa Kabaddi World Cup qualifiers in June. The event will take place at Kati Kati Restaurant starting at 3pm.

How to qualify

The qualifying tournament, which will be the first in history, will determine the nations that will participate in the next world cup event, expected to be Dubai City in the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement

The World Cup was previously held in 2004, 2007 and 2016 all won by India. The fourth edition of the international format of the Kabaddi World Cup attracts 12 teams.

In Nairobi, Uganda is expected to face hosts Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Zambia, Namibia, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Egypt, Morocco, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mauritius for the solitary place.

Edgar Mujuni, the Kabaddi Federation of Uganda (KFU) chief executive, says playing at the World Cup is a world of possibilities for players.

“It is important that players showcase what they have in store. The team has been training since May and we want to see how far they have reached with their hard work,” Mujuni says.

Officials from Graphic Systems, The Indian Association of Uganda, Indian Women Association Uganda, Tata, Bank of India, Baroda, Rainbow Pavers and Tiles, Grow More Seed and Kati Kati, among others will attend the showdown.

Player auction

Relatedly, the showdown will witness a mega auction of players that is scheduled to take place ahead of the season.

With the season expected to start in August with 9 teams (nine for men and six women), many players will have to leave their current team and become part of a new franchise.

According to the rules of auction, one franchise can only have up to 12 players.

According to Mujuni, during the auction, each team will have to release some crucial players from their squad and keep those who are within their financial abilities.

Players in camp

Men: Douglas Mulalira, Abby Kiwalabye, Fahad Kitakule, Fred Kibuuka, Jimmy Ssengendo, Isaac Kiragga, Jerry Melody Jawal, Joel Machari, Eric Ssengendo, Shafic Katemba, Huzeifa Kitakule, Joseph Bbosa, Pius Musungu, Stanley Gombe, Frank Kamoga, Alex Owesigire and Fred Kamya.

Women: Olivia Nalubega, Melon Amviko, Shanitah, Najjemba, Hajara Kasiimwe, Justine Nambalirwa, Deborah Nabatanzi, Ritah Mutesi, Dorah Nagawa, Angella Nakaye, Eriosi Nakamya, Linet Kayagga, Judith Nambalirwa, Aisha Musawo, Sarah Nampenja, Nabillah Nakigudde, Zaharah Nakasi, Shamirah Nakamya and Brenda Namusisi.