Stallions fail to jump over Wananchi hurdle

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

In the end, Saturday’s 4-4 draw between men’s National Hockey League (NHL) defending champions Wananchi and Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) in Lugogo felt like a fair result.

Once a team fails to turn up for three quarters like Wananchi did and another defends with as much recklessness as the Stallions mustered in the fourth quarter, they can only blame themselves for failing to rise to the occasion.

“They got away because we had a kid in goal,” Wananchi defensive player Martin Okello, said in the aftermath of the game, where the young Patrick Asiimwe (first half) and Innocent Tumukunde (second half) sat in for their missing star and national team goalkeeper Bosco Ochan.

Innocent Mbabali, back to Italy, and William Oketcha were also absent for Wananchi.

The Stallions, who have not beaten Wananchi in the league since early 2017, had quickly capitalized scoring once in every quarter of the first half through captain Richard Ssemwogerere and budding striker Aaron Mutenyo.

Great switch

Collines Batusa dragged one back from a short corner for Wananchi before the halftime break but Mutenyo and makeshift pivot Stewart Kavuma, switched from the wing to sit in for the missing Vincent de Paul Kayanja, stretched the lead to 4-1 for KHC in the third quarter.

Advertisement

KHC looked to be home and dry for a while. Their fans, mostly players from their club’s other side Originals – fresh from a 12-0 loss to Weatherhead, in the stands were buzzing.

But the only experienced defender they had on the day, as Samuel Mwesigwa and Joseph Bbosa Sserunkuma were absent, Dulf Musoke took a rest at the start of the fourth quarter.

Wananchi moved their experienced players Innocent Raskara and Batusa forward to join Thomas Opio. Emmanuel Baguma got into rhythm too pinning the Stallions back.

The young Stallions cracked under pressure as Wananchi scored three times – through John Odongo, Jordan Achaye and Batusa – in the opening five minutes of the final quarter to wrestle back a point.

The two sides are now level on 16 points as Weatherhead lead the table with 18 in seven games.

National Hockey League

SATURDAY RESULTS - MEN

Rockets 0-5 City Lions

Historicals 2-2 Mak Stingers

Weatherhead 12-0 Originals

KHC Stallions 4-4 Wananchi

[email protected]