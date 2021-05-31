Stallions redeem with win over Weatherhead

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions showed they were not down and out of the National Hockey League title conversation by picking crucial three points in a 3-2 win against Weatherhead in Lugogo on Saturday.

Stallions opened the season with a 2-1 loss to City Lions and their total 16 goals scored prior to Saturday paled in comparison to Weatherhead’s 31.

They had also not beaten Weatherhead in the league since 2017. In fact, seven of their starting 11 had never experienced a win over Weatherhead in the league – never mind the four on the bench.

Yet, in order not to see their season ebb away before it had even started, they needed to win on Saturday.

Weatherhead started calmly but mostly in their own half with an assuredness that their moments would come. But KHC love the fast-paced game and they quickly showed intent with their front five hunting for the ball deep inside the opponents half.

They got their first chance from a short corner and captain Richard Ssemwogerere scored from Samuel Wakhisi’s improvised pass in the first quarter.

But Weatherhead stuck to their game plan. Whenever they tried to pile numbers forward in the third quarter, Stallions pounced on the break.

Commanding lead

Aaron Mutenyo got the all needed touch at top D to direct Ssemwogerere’s long pass past the on-rushing Weatherhead keeper Charles Ekapolon.

Moments later, Wakhisi made it 3-0 with a strong push from top D after another short corner.

Peter Walusansa pulled one back for Weatherhead in the third quarter as KHC got comfortable and ran out of steam just after Mutenyo had missed a chance to make it 4-0 from another break.

Brian Okodi, later in the fourth quarter, got his pre-match prayer of scoring against his former club KHC but it was only another consolation.

KHC are now level on nine points with Weatherhead and City Lions, who lost 4-1 to leaders (12 points) Wananchi.

Double joy

For KHC, it was double joy as their women, the Swans, beat Rhinos 2-1 courtesy of player-coach Sandra Namusoke and captain Patricia Namubiru’s goals.

Susan Khainza scored for Rhinos, who gradually grew into the game, to cancel out Namusoke’s first quarter goal. But Namubiru saved the day with a sweep from the left to send her side top of the women’s log with six points.

But there was no triple joy for KHC as their veterans, the Originals, went down 2-0 to Makerere University Stingers.

National Hockey League

SATURDAY results

Wananchi 4-1 City Lions

Mubs 0-1 Rockets

Mak Stingers 2-0 KHC Originals

Weatherhead 2-3 KHC Stallions

WOMEN

Rhinos 1 -2 KHC Swans

Men’s table standings

Team P W D L F A Pts

1.Wananchi 4 4 0 0 41 2 12

2.Weatherhead 4 3 0 1 33 3 9

3.KHC Stallions 4 3 0 1 19 3 9

4.City Lions 4 3 0 1 10 6 9

5.Rockets 4 3 0 1 8 4 9

6.Mak Stingers 4 2 0 1 9 14 6

7.KHC Originals 4 1 0 3 6 15 3

8.WHD Historicals 3 0 0 3 0 22 0

9.WHD Vikings 3 0 0 3 1 23 0

10.Mubs 4 0 0 4 1 35 0

