Stallions set up bronze medal meeting with Genetrix

Ugandan side Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions beat Malawi’s Parachute Battalions 8-0 to book a place in the weekend’s top four playoffs at the Africa Cup for Club Champions that is running in Blantyre Malawi.

KHC had a slow start ending the first quarter goalless after James Mugisha missed a penalty stroke.

The Stallions got another bite at the cherry in the 18th minute and Stanley Tamale converted. Then Allan Malit converted a penalty corner after being found by Jordan Mpiima in the 24th minute to make it 2-0 before the break.

Malit had another hit at top D after being teed up by Brian Bayuule to make it 3-0 midway the third quarter but the goals were not enough to offset the -4 goal difference that Stallions had before the match.

In the fourth quarter, the flood gates opened with Samuel Webo Wakhisi picking a rebound to make it 4-0 in the 47th minute. Richard Ssemwogerere then made it 5-0 after being set up by Alfred Agaba in another penalty corner three minutes later.

Mpiima then converted a 52nd minute stroke and another 53rd minute effort before Agaba concluded matters in the 57th minute.

ACCC 2023

Thursday Results

Sharkia (Egypt) 11-5 Genetrix (Malawi)

Kampala (Uganda) 8-0 Parachute (Malawi)

W. Jaguars (Kenya) 5-0 Police Machine (Nigeria)

Table

Sharkia 5 5 0 0 48 6 15

Western Jaguars 5 4 1 0 32 0 13

Genetrix 5 3 1 1 23 12 10

Kampala 5 3 0 2 16 12 9

Scorpions 5 1 0 4 6 27 3

Parachute Battalion 5 1 0 4 7 42 3