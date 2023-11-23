Stallions set up bronze medal meeting with Genetrix

Falling back. KHC defenders James Mugisha (L) and Richard Ssemwogerere (background) run back to stop a Battalions counter attack. PHOTO/PAULA KIBWIKA 
 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

The Stallions got another bite at the cherry in the 18th minute and Stanley Tamale converted. Then Allan Malit converted a penalty corner after being found by Jordan Mpiima in the 24th minute to make it 2-0 before the break.

Ugandan side Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions beat Malawi’s Parachute Battalions 8-0 to book a place in the weekend’s top four playoffs at the Africa Cup for Club Champions that is running in Blantyre Malawi.

KHC had a slow start ending the first quarter goalless after James Mugisha missed a penalty stroke.

Malit had another hit at top D after being teed up by Brian Bayuule to make it 3-0 midway the third quarter but the goals were not enough to offset the -4 goal difference that Stallions had before the match.

In the fourth quarter, the flood gates opened with Samuel Webo Wakhisi picking a rebound to make it 4-0 in the 47th minute. Richard Ssemwogerere then made it 5-0 after being set up by Alfred Agaba in another penalty corner three minutes later.

Mpiima then converted a 52nd minute stroke and another 53rd minute effort before Agaba concluded matters in the 57th minute.

ACCC 2023

Thursday Results

Sharkia (Egypt) 11-5 Genetrix (Malawi)

Kampala (Uganda) 8-0 Parachute (Malawi)

W. Jaguars (Kenya) 5-0 Police Machine (Nigeria)

Table

Sharkia                        5          5          0          0          48        6          15

Western Jaguars         5          4          1          0          32        0          13

Genetrix                      5          3          1          1          23        12        10

Kampala                      5          3          0          2          16        12        9

Scorpions                    5          1          0          4          6          27        3

Parachute Battalion    5          1          0          4          7          42        3

Police Machine           6          0          0          6          0          30        0

