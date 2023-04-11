Stav Orland shows class as Team Uganda triumph

MX1 rider Stav Orland was unstoppable as team Uganda defeated rivals and neighbors Kenya in the first round of the East and Central Motocross Championship which took place over the Easter weekend at the Busika Race Track.

Stav who was a guest rider on the day because he holds a South African license won all the three heats in the MX1 but his exploits did not add any points to Team Uganda. On top of his results, he overlapped every rider in the class bar teammate Fortune Ssentamu.

The KTM 450cc (model 2023) rider excited the big crowds with top speeds and air stunts.

African champion Gift Ssebuguzi (85cc), Miguel Katende (65cc), Fatu Kigguddu (MX1), Jude Musende (50cc) and Apollo Milton Obote (125cc) all scored maximum points for Uganda by winning all the three heats in their respective classes.

Katende who was racing for the first time since fracturing his right leg and missing the second round of the National Motocross Championship told Daily Monitor that the event was not easy for him.

“I had to push more because Ramathan Mubiru was on my neck especially on Day One. I chased him until he fell off the bike and I took the lead. But I have to do more assessment on my recovering leg too,” Katende said.S

Ssebuguzi on the other hand was happy with the track.

“The last time we raced here was during the Armed Forced Race but it rained a lot and we had to change things. But this time the track was nice with no much dust. It helped me push and win my class," Ssebuguzi said.

Kenya’s best performance was in the MX2 where they won with 138 points while Uganda scored only 98.

The second round will be held in December at Jamuhuri Park in Kenya.

FIM CAC

Overall Results

Uganda- 1625 points

Kenya- 497 pts

50cc: Uganda - 276 points, Kenya - 116

65cc: Uganda - 323, Kenya - 70.

85cc: Uganda - 265, Kenya - 124

125cc: Uganda - 340, Kenya - 0

MX2: Uganda - 98, Kenya - 138

MX1: Uganda - 107, Kenya - 49

Veterans: Uganda- 156, Kenya - 0