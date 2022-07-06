Sublime Muwanguzi dominates Ndejje Woodball Open

Israel Muwanguzi Kayongo won almost every event of the Ndejje Woodball Open to secure a historical unification victory on Sunday afternoon at Makerere University Business School (Mubs) main ground.

Muwanguzi, who has had an impressive performance this season, stepped up at the two-day event winning both the stroke and fairway competition lifting Team Eminents ahead of every participant.

Muwanguzi started with a perfect 133 strokes in 24 gates to steer ahead of the competition in the singles. Joel Adupa was second with 143 while David Mungai, Kenya’s top player, finished 11 strokes behind the leader. Muwanguzi, who was in a class of his own, showed no intentions of letting in the fairway, either. A flawless performance in the competition earned the 23-year-old a double victory beating Mungai 5-2 before an anxious home crowd.

Muwanguzi’s results weren’t just impressive - it was history in making. He became the first-ever player to win both the fairway and stroke competition at a Uganda Woodball Federation sanctioned event.

“It feels so incredible,” beamed Muwanguzi after the fairway final.

“I had the opportunity to revenge for our country. Mungai and team beat us in the Africa Woodball Championship and this feels so good beating him here. It is my best performance in woodball yet,” he added. Muwanguzi took an early lead against Mungai but the Kenyan quickly levelled. A series of frustrating performances left Mungai in a deep hole, losing three consecutive fairways. Losing the battle, Mungai blamed fatigue.