Sula Kato says he can now control his drinking

Uganda Cranes legend Sula Kato has insisted that he is now able to control his drinking habits.

Nicknamed ‘Corner Specialist’ during his playing days, Kato, 53, faced well documented struggles with the bottle in the past, until he was rushed into the Alcohol and Drug Unit at Butabika Hospital for rehabilitation, on Saturday April 3. “When I came here, I could hardly walk even 50 metres. But right now I can even put on sandals. I am following the doctors’ orders and my body feels alright at the moment,” Kato said.

He was diagnosed with an alcohol-related liver disease that led to inflamed and swollen feet and painful joints. “I think this is partly related to my playing times. The joints could have been damaged. Yet during Covid-19 lockdown period when physical exercise outdoors was banned, it got worse,” Kato explains. His niece Marina Ndagaano, whom the family chose to stay with at his home in Buddo, says Kato was admitted in a life-threatening situation on Holy Saturday.

“I am really very happy that he is recovering. Considering his situation when we came here, I feel so happy,” Ndagaano said with teary eyes.

Financial stress

But the treatment process which lasts until August has had its own challenges.

Jane Lubega, another niece, says the most difficult hurdle has been finances. Lubega says, they spend in excess of Shs100,000 daily for treatment and feeding as they attempt to save Kato’s life.

“But we have been surprised by the generosity of friends and his fans. I don’t know how we could have managed it alone,” says Lubega, the daughter of Kato’s elder brother, the late Meddie Lubega, who shone for SC Villa and played in the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Geoffrey Nsereko, the chairman of the Uganda Boston Community Association based in Massachusetts, USA on Wednesday delivered Shs7.2m through Kampala-based journalist Faridah Bongole as part of treatment fees. Nsereko mobilised sports lovers in the Diaspora to raise the money after a viral video on social media about Kato’s deteriorating health. “He raised Uganda’s flag high and this contribution is an appreciation,” Nsereko said in a video message.

Healing process

Just like any toxic relationships, the family is concerned about how Kato can be set free from the pressing danger of alcohol.

“I think what people in football can do for him is to get him work so that he does not spend a lot of time idle at home. That would be helpful in the healing process,” Ndagaano said.

Kato may have enjoyed drinking especially during his glory days as a star at SC Villa but he got trapped.

“We used to drink a little and it did not seem a healthy issue,” Kato explains, pushing his challenge to the peripherals.

His caretaker Julius Okalo explains that the doctors have recommended that Kato stops drinking.

According to medical experts, this can prevent further liver damage and quickens the healing process.

Kato, who won eight league titles with SC Villa, still maintains big ideas and hopes which he needs to put into reality.

“I need to stay in coaching,” he said. He has previously coached Butabika Hospital, Victors and Soana, among others.



