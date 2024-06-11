Super champions Park cap off dominant season

This will be a season to remember for Park! Park defeated Kisenyi 7-5 at the Old Kampala Futsal Arena to claim the Futsal Super Cup title.

This victory secures Park FC a clean sweep of all trophies this season, including the betPawa Super League, Uganda Cup, and now the Super Cup. While Park's performance wasn't necessarily their best, Kisenyi once again fell short of expectations.

In a thrilling first half, Park raced to a 2-0 lead with goals from Shafiq Mulangira and Michael Abura.

However, Kisenyi responded in style, scoring three unanswered goals through Marvin Ategeka, Ilyas Omran, and Adbullahi Ahmed. Relentless Park wouldn't give up, pulling one back just before halftime to level the score at 4-4.

The second half continued with the high tempo. Richard Mutumba put Kisenyi back in front with a stunning finish, but Park responded through Walugembe to tie the game again.

The decisive moment came when a defensive error from Kisenyi allowed Muluya to score for Park. Derrick Walugembe then added an insurance goal to secure a 7-5 victory for Park FC.

Park coach Rica Byaruhanga, emphasised the importance of victory which he attributed to character.

Individual award winners of the betPawa Futsal League pose with their awards.

"You don't lose finals. We had to win. We have been unbeaten all season and when they brought the game to us our second half reaction was to completely dominate them," Rica Byaruhanga, the team head coach, said.

Kisenyi coach Sulaiman Sekannyo acknowledged defensive lapses that cost them the victory.

"We failed to capitalise on our leads. We'll need to address these issues before next season," Sekannyo said.

Park dominance continues

Park capped off their incredible season by sweeping the major awards at the BetPawa Futsal Super League ceremony. Michael Abura was named Most Valuable Player (MVP), while Brian Drileba secured the goalkeeper of the season award.

Lubaga Grameen's Michael Lubowa, who shattered the league's scoring record with a staggering 50 goals, took home both the striker and playmaker of the season accolades.

Sulaiman Sekanyo of Kisenyi and Brian Olwa of Edgars FC were recognised for their contributions, winning coach and young player of the season honours, respectively.

betPawa Uganda Country Director Ivy Igunduura hands over the winner's trophy to the captain of Park.

BetPawa, the official sponsor of the league, played a significant role in its success. They provided over Shs167m in Locker Room bonuses, refurbished the Old Kampala Futsal Arena, and supplied each team with four sets of uniforms, match balls, and a digital scoreboard.

BetPawa Uganda Country Manager Ivy Igunduura commended the efforts and sportsmanship of all 12 participating clubs.

“This season of futsal has been extremely exciting and with the work that all teams put in to make the game more entertaining and professional, it was only befitting that we recognise their efforts,” she said.

Chasing the Olympic dream

IOC member William Blick, who was the guest of honour, expressed his optimism about the growth of the sport.

"I am happy that futsal is trying to follow a development path. They have the U14 league. Since futsal is part of the Youth Olympic Games, I am hopeful they will be ready to participate in the qualifiers for the 2026 Games in Dakar, Senegal," Blick said.

betPawa Futsal League

Super Cup

Kisenyi 5-7 Park

Individual awards

MVP: Michael Abura

Golden gloves: Brian Drileba

Best defender: Marvin Ategeka