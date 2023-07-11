Surprise disqualification sees Matovu through

It was not the kind of victory former national champion Sula Matovu wanted, nevertheless he did just enough to emerge victorious in Friday's Nile Special Open Pool mini qualifiers at Upper Volta.

The day's events took an unexpected turn, ultimately working in Matovu's favour. During the qualifying match at Upper Volta Bar in Kasubi, Matovu's opponent was disqualified in the third frame, following the umpire's decision that the opposing player had brought the game into disrepute by coming to the table while over drunk. Matovu was leading 2-1 in a race to four.

Seizing the opportunity, Matovu secured passage to the next stage of the qualifiers.

“Well, I would have loved to go up to the last frame but my opponent was not in the right shape to continue. I am happy with the umpire’s decision because pool has to be protected,” Matovu said.

According to the 2016 national champion, who relied on a video review to validate his triumph back then against Fred Namanya, the qualifiers are far from ordinary affairs.

"There were plenty of surprises. Unknown players usually display their A-game against top seeds, so I knew I had to stay at the top of my game throughout these qualifiers, especially since I opted to qualify from the City," Matovu said.

With a total of 16 entrants in the qualifier, Matovu needed to win just two matches to secure his place in the regional qualifiers, which are scheduled to take place at the same venue later this month.

In contrast to other top-ranked players who often seek upcountry locations to minimise potential upsets, Matovu chose to compete on his home turf in Kampala.

Defending his decision, the seed 11 player stated emphatically, "If I can't make it through the qualifiers in Kampala, then I don't deserve to play in the nationals."

Highly-regarded newcomer Gideon Bwanika also capitalized on the comforts of home advantage, effortlessly securing his place in the regional qualifiers at the same venue.

Big boys roll in

Elsewhere, seed nine Azali Lukomwa had an expected outcome as he secured qualification for the next stage alongside Julius Banturaki, James Atuheirwe, and Moses Rwajumba at KK Bar in Rukungiri.

Meanwhile, 2015 national champion Amos Ndyagumanawe comfortably secured his spot in Kabale, qualifying at Rendezvous Bar alongside Davis Mubangizi, Simpson Turyatunga, and Arthur Kwizera.

Fred 'Bonde' Namanya successfully qualified via Bushenyi, where he joined seven others from Club Embassy in advancing to the next stage.

Nile Special Pool Open

Selected mini qualifiers

Upper Volta: George Mbogo, Siraje Lubega, Gideon Bwanika & Sula Matovu,

Shades Lounge - Makerere: Ashraf Misambwa, Rogers Lukwago, Robert Tumusiime & Alex Wamakota.

Club Embassy - Bushenyi: Tonny Kasirye, Yessy Shabamukama, Messach Agaba, Daniel Atusingwire, Yothan Bakunda, Fred Namanya, Jonathan Mugarura & Bright Muhanguzi.

Rendezvous - Kabaale: Davis Mubangizi, Amos Ndyagumanawe, Simpson Turyatunga & Arthur Kwizera.