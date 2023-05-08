Suubi, Mbanga light up Angola

Ugandan swimmers Zara Mbanga and Peyton Mary Suubi took fiery form to the May 3-7 Cana Zone IV Swimming Championships in Luanda, Angola.

Uganda’s contingent fell to just seven from 25 swimmers last year and there were concerns that this thin team would match the 10 medals collected in Zambia.

However, the two Jaguar Swim Club girls who competed in the 11-12 years age group combined to collect 11 medals between them while Gators’ Peterson Inhensiko added a 12th in Luanda as Uganda recorded its best ever Zone IV medal haul even though it finished ninth, out of 13 participating countries, with 446 points.

“It was a short and competitive event but the performance was impressive and I want to thank the athletes and all those who ensured we made it here,” national and Jaguar coach Olivia Nalwadda said as she urged Uganda Swimming Federations (USF) to push for more numbers next time and better facilities at home.

The medals

Swimming in the girls’ 11-12 years age group, Mbanga started off with gold in 50m breaststroke (36.70 seconds). Her teammate Alicia Tino came fourth in the same race with 41.13.

Mbanga was excited about her 100m free (1:06.43) gold because she “did not expect it” but “was disappointed that the 100m breaststroke (1:22.15) one did not come with a national record.”

But before that, she had taken things a notch higher in the 200m breast where she drowned the 2:59.22 age group’s meet record set by Mauritian swimmer Alicia Kok Shun in 2017 with a 2:58.56. Kirabo Namutebi is the only other Ugandan swimmer with a Zone IV meet record (27.74 for the 13-14 girls 50m free set in 2019).

Meanwhile, Suubi, 12, came third in their age group’s 200m breast with 3:05.69 but she insisted “the bronze medal came as a surprise” to her as she “was a surprise inclusion.”

Mbanga had bronze in the 200m backstroke bronze (2:50.59) but shared the podium with Suubi again in the 200m medley where her 2:45.66 brought silver while the latter got bronze at 2:49.46.

Suubi got 200m free silver (2:30.21) and managed bronze in the 100m butterfly (1:15.22) as consolation for slipping off the 50m fly medal bracket (34.06) but her top performance of the championship came in the 200m fly, where she clocked 2:46.75 for gold.

Inhensiko completed Uganda’s medal collection with 27.12 for his age group’s 50m freestyle bronze but wants to focus more on backstroke in training.

UGANDA’S MEDALS

GOLD

Girls 11-12 years

Zara Mbanga

50m breaststroke – 36.70

100m breaststroke – 1:22.15

200m breaststroke – 2:58.56 (age group meet record)

Peyton Mary Suubi

200m butterfly – 2:46.75

SILVER

Girls 11-12 years

Peyton Mary Suubi

200m free – 2:30.21

Zara Mbanga

200m medley – 2:45.66

BRONZE

Girls 11-12 years

Zara Mbanga

200m backstroke – 2:50.59

Peyton Mary Suubi

200m breaststroke – 3:05.69

100m fly – 1:15.22

200m medley – 2:49.46

Peterson Inhensiko (Boys 13-14)