Suubi: The more you progress, the tighter the competition gets

Peyton Mary Suubi will be the youngest of eight swimmers set to represent Uganda at the Africa Aquatics Junior Champions in Egypt.

She completes a girls’ squad that includes Tara Kisawuzi, Rahma Nakasule, and Charlotte Sanford while the boys include Ian Aziku, Peterson Inhensiko, Heer Usadadiya, and Pendo Kaumi. Some, if not all of these, could pass as Suubi’s role models yet she will be a perfect fit in the squad.

“This selection is a dream come true for Peyton because she has prayed about it for a while now,” her coach Olivia ‘Shan’ Nalwadda says.

“The timing is also right. She is 14 and daring to go. She is a good listener, dedicated trainer, and has done some regional events to prepare her for this, so for me, she deserves the good things coming to her.”

Record holder

Suubi attacks the championship as the women’s national record holder in the 200m breaststroke with a time of 2:50.08 and in the 400m individual medley (IM) with a time of 5:27.00.

Suubi, unlike most of the girls on the national team before her, has the advantage of having serious competition in her club and age group. Her story is literally incomplete without mentioning that of her Jaguar Swim Club teammate Zara Mbanga, whom she beat to the two records last month at the Uganda Aquatics League II at Rockwood Swimming Pool, Bweyogerere.

They share everything; a programme, a coach, pool, an age group, and perhaps their swimming ambitions.

"Competing in such a group helps me prepare. I know that if the age group gets tight here, then it gets even tighter on the bigger stages,” Suubi says as she thanks her age group, which also includes Mackayla Ssali, Theresa Kikambi among others and then those she has previously competed with and will find in the 15-16 age group like Paloma Kirabo and Karen Mwangi, for inspiring her to always put up her best game.

Rarely do swimmers come and dominate or improve year after year, but Suubi seems to add something to her repertoire every year.

Becoming complete

Her butterfly sprinting prowess was probably clear but around 2023, she started to dominate it even in the middle distance events. Last year, she got age group records in the 200m (2:17.14) and 400m (4:45.68) freestyle and now she is winning breaststroke and medley events.

“I think the improvement is down to listening to my coach. Her opinion really helps. Sometimes, I am not sure if it will but, I listen anyway and before you know it, it works,” Suubi honestly adds.

Shan adds that “Peyton is indeed a big and interesting character. You dare her to do something; she asks if you are really sure she can do it. Once you assure her that she can, she goes on to do it.”

Being on the national team calls for a lot of sacrifice and the versatility sometimes helps. Kisawuzi and Suubi are both great options to have for the butterfly leg of the medley relay but perhaps one of them might have to settle for another stroke.

The decision is down to national team coach Latif Kajumbi. Kisawuzi has taken the fly sprints for the individual events. Will that make him give the fly legs to Suubi in the relays? Your guess is as good as mine.

Suubi’s self-analysis after races is something to purr over but all we can say is that leaves nothing to chance and has a clear understanding of all the strengths of her opponents ahead of races – at least domestically. She is now buzzing to leave her footprints on the continental stage.

Suubi is impregnable.

The start

“I have done a few Zone IVs (southern Africa) but I expect to see new people from other zones, maybe the north and west, who I do not know. I am working hard for the competition. I have to focus and not play around with this chance.

I know we will do well. We are fast now. Everyone on the team has trained to their level best to get to this stage and I am sure that will reflect in the performance,” she adds.

Suubi started swimming about seven years ago. It was love at first sight.

“We had gone to this hotel for Easter and once I got into the pool, I did not want to come out even when it was time to leave.

“My parents decided to find me a club and I started at Gliders first. I loved the baby pool so much that my first time in a big pool was challenging. Even my younger sister (Ashton Regina Suubi) was better than me at it. In fact I would cry and run around when told to get into the big pool.

“When I got used to that, I felt I should stick to swimming. I play a bit of football at school but I do not enjoy it as much as swimming, which I believe helps me relax my brain before and after school.

Suubi at a glance

Name: Peyton Mary Suubi

Age: 14

Club: Jaguar

Major events: Africa Aquatics Zone IV 2023 (Angola) and 2022 (Zambia), Africa Aquatics Zone III 2024 (Burundi), 2023 (Rwanda), 2022 (Tanzania), 2011 (Uganda)