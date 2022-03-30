Swans ready for big task after Wananchi

Sandra Namusoke was in clinical mood as Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans opened their season with a stunning 3-1 win over Wananchi in the women’s National Hockey League on Sunday.

KHC started off defensively, with Noor Makanga as a lone forward and winger Joy Serunjogi leading the man marking, to avert the early goal threat that usually kills them in matches against the perennial champions.

After realizing their numerical advantage over nine-man Wananchi, the Swans unleashed the strike force of Namusoke and Carol Aguti.

While Aguti piled the pressure and stretched Wananchi’s defence with her runs down the right wing, she at times struggled to square the ball to Namusoke and KHC nearly paid for it.

In fact Wananchi drew first blood when a defensive mishap let Sylvia Giramia through on goal to score the opener in the 37th minute.

Squad depth

Giramia is usually a goalkeeper but having her playing outfield this season speaks to Wananchi’s squad depth struggles this season.

Swans captain Paula Kibwika, who had gone off in the 7th minute after sustaining a cut on her leg jumped back on to take care of matters on the right wing and pushing Aguti to defence.

Kibwika’s first touch on return was a weighted sweeping pass for Namusoke to connect home the equalizer in the 39th minute.

Just before the third quarter ended, Margaret Nassiwa scored her first ever league goal in over four seasons to make it 2-1 for KHC.

KHC could have been tempted to soak the pressure in the final quarter but their positive approach rewarded them with a third and Namusoke’s second, from her second chance, in the 57th minute.

Prior to this, you would have to go back to 2017 to find the last time KHC beat Wananchi. And to do it from a goal down showed a growth in mental character from the Swans, who by the way also had Pamela Agaba and Pauline Achom nursing injuries at different intervals of the game.

“For as long as I’ve been playing for Swans (since 2019), we had never beaten Wananchi. So to do it in our first game of the season, shows that anything is possible for us this year.

But as much as we are ecstatic, we understand that we have given ourselves a big challenge to prove that we earned our win and it wasn’t just sheer luck,” Kibwika said after the match.

Weatherhead win

Meanwhile, in the men’s league, Weatherhead bounced back from defeat the other weekend to beat Makerere University 10-1.