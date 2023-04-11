Swans show defensive bite in Easter Cup triumph

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans showed good defensive strength to win the women's Easter Cup on Sunday in Lugogo.

The side marshalled at the back by goalkeeper of the tournament Melissa Namuleme and centre back Bridget Baine conceded just one goal in four round-robin games.

But it was in the final against Wananchi that the Swans earned proper plaudits as they went on to win the second trophy in just over three weeks - after the Pearl of Africa Women's Day Tournament last month.

They scored early in the first minute when Franziska Mesenbrink's pinpoint short corner delivery gave midfielder Winnie Alaro time to strike home from 'top D'.

Usually, KHC would try to create more or would let opponents back into a game before striving to win it late.

But here, they showed different game management by soaking Wananchi's pressure instead. The tireless running of most valuable player Patricia Nakyanzi, Weike Rigoli, Lucky Akello and Joy Sserunjogi plus the persistent tackling of Pauline Achom and Vanessa Abeja extinguished whatever Wananchi tried to build.

"We wanted the medals so bad and worked together to achieve this," Swans captain Paula Kibwika, said.

"For us, this (trophy) adds to the belief that we are very capable team and gives us more confidence going into other games in the league and upcoming cups," she added.

Kenyans dominate men

The trophy was an Easter delight for the Ugandan teams as both KHC Stallions and Wananchi were beaten by Kenyan sides from United States International University (USIU) in the men's semis.

Despite having a player sent off, USIU Wazee came from 1-0 down to draw 1-1 with Wananchi in regulation time before winning the ensuing shootout 3-2.

Earlier USIU Vijana had bullied the Stallions defenders to win 3-0 in the first semi-finals. The Wazee then beat their younger counterparts Vijana 1-0 in the final.

UGANDA HOCKEY EASTER CUP

Champions

W: KHC Swans

M: USIU Wazee

G: Kakungulu Memorial School

B: Kakungulu Memorial School

MVP

W: Patricia Nakyanzi (KHC Swans)

M: Danstone Wathewira (USIU Wazee)

G: Lucky Akello (Kakungulu)

B: James Larombi (Kakungulu)

Best Goalkeeper

W: Melissa Namuleme (KHC Swans)

M: Judethetius Ongondo (USIU Wazee)

G: Noella Margach (St. Julian)

B: Shafick Mugisha (Kyaddondo SS)

Top Scorer

W: Doreen Mbabazi (Wananchi) - 9 goals

M: Lawrence Makhatsa (USIU Wazee) - 5 goals

G: Lucky Akello (Kakungulu) - 8 goals

B: James Larombi (Kakungulu) - 6 goals



