Swim coaches reflect on child protection, safeguarding

Competitive swimming is such a peculiar sport. It is widely done through age categories so most of the athletes involved are children.

Children by law are persons under 18 years and these need to develop in a safe environment.

It is from this background that Uganda Swimming Coaches Association (Usca) held a clinic at Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) offices last Saturday to enlighten over 50 of their members on issues to do with protection and safeguarding of children.

The two "words can be used interchangeably" according to Usca general secretary Joseph Kabogoza but safeguarding entails protecting children from abuse and maltreatment, plus upholding their physical and mental wellbeing.

Unicef defines child protection as preventing and responding to violence, exploitation, and abuse against children.

This includes commercial exploitation, trafficking, child labour, and harmful traditional practices such as female genital mutilation.

The discussion was interactive and from the engagement, it is clear that the dangers for coaches rotate around physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse and neglect.

Exercising caution



Most of their athletes are usually half-dressed and coaches were; warned against hugging children especially of the opposite gender, taught how to offer physical help when pulling a swimmer out of the pool.

Turning down a hug can be interpreted as rejection on the side of a swimmer but Usca president Allan Kiiza told his colleagues they would rather err on the side of caution than have their actions misinterpreted and or raise suspicions that would damage their reputation and the sport.

Coaches cannot also afford to keep private conversations with swimmers to themselves. As children grow to their teens, they for example start developing crushes on their teammates and coaches but the latter have to discourage such.

Where a child is in danger or risk of harm, Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) vice president Tonnie Kasujja said "coaches should report this to the Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL)."