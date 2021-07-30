Swimmer Namutebi sets new 50m freestyle national record

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

Kirabo Namutebi,16, marked her Olympics debut in Tokyo with a new national record in the women's 50m freestyle, Friday afternoon.

Namutebi, swimming in lane eight of the heat 6, clocked 26.63 to lower her personal best from 26.98, which she posted at the 2019 World Junior Championships in Budapest to earn a wild card at the Tokyo Olympics.

She had since 2019 struggled to return to the sub-27 mark with her best performance coming almost a month to the Olympics at the Golden Orlando Meet in Croatia - where she went to as part of her year-long Fina scholarship programme that she has been at since April in Russia.

The programme has clearly upped her game after she struggled to train for majority of 2020 and early 2021 due to the lockdown on sports imposed by government to curb the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

In heat 6, she came up against Kenya's 23-year-old US-based swimmer, Emily Muteti. The Kenyan registered a better posting of 26.31 but the Ugandan teenager will be happier to currently keep her profile as the fastest young swimmer on show - a status she earned when she beat the continent to gold in the same race at the Africa Junior Championships in 2019 in Tunisia.

Some of the highly placed Africans include South Africa's Emma Chelius,24, who made it to the semis with 24.65.

Advertisement

There is also Egypt's Farida Osman, 26, who managed 25.13 and Algeria's Amel Melih, 27, who clocked 25.77.

Namutebi, on her way to placing 47th of 81 swimmers that took part in the subsequent 11 heats- will also be proud of beating Rwanda's Alphonsine Agahozo (30.50), Burundi's Odrina Kaze (33.39) and Sudan's Haneen Ibrahim (34.49), who all come from the same swimming region - Cana Zone III.

On top of that she beat swimmers from Zambia, Ghana, Benin, Mozambique, Congo and Malawi - among African countries in a performance that her coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi described as "good altogether."