Swimmer show competitive spirit as league climaxes

Jaguar Swim Club duo Peyton Suubi and Zara Mbanga are reliable swimmers.

Their ability to challenge each other and the rest of the field across various distances makes them unique.

As the third edition of the Uganda Aquatics National Swimming League closed, with the third leg of the annual competition, over the weekend at Rockwood Pool, the two were announced joint winners of the 13-14 girls' age group with 295 points.

Suubi showed resilience after her 'disqualification' in the women's 1500m freestyle on Saturday morning.

She was adjudged not to have completed the distance but the problem had started with the official that was helping her track the distance. The official had skipped one of the plastic cards displaying numbers.

Suubi was allowed to re-do the race on Sunday. American swimmer Gatt Lachlan, who represented Dolphins, offered to pace her.

Lachlan had topped the boys' race on Saturday with a time of 18.30.02. Aqua Akii's Carlton Musenze tried to go stroke per stroke with the Dolphins swimmer but that lasted for about 400m. Eventually, Musenze finished in 18:54.78 ahead of Dolphins' Shadrach Mwebaze (19.11.11).

But one of the neatest racers of the morning was Torpedoes' 12 year old Elijah Ayesiga (20:26.81). Even though he finished 13th, he glided at a consistent strokerate of 15 strokes per 25m from start to finish.

Suubi turned up on Sunday and set the women's national record in the longest race at 18.32.38. Mbanga had clocked 19.41.22 on Saturday to finish second while Gators' Paloma Kirabo (20.09.03) was 3rd.

13-14 years

Suubi quickly put the 1500m disappointment on Saturday behind her to top the 13-14 girls in the 100m butterfly (1:06.81) just ahead of Gliders' Tyrah Muganzi (1:08.37) and Mbanga (1:09.89).

Mbanga then returned to top the 200m backstroke (2:31.16). Suubi (2:37.82) and Muganzi (2:43.41) were 2nd and 3rd respectively.

On Sunday, Suubi then showed top recovery from the 1500m retake to lead 1:02.57 in the 100m freestyle. Mbanga (1:03.51) marginally out-touched Dolphins' Mackayla Ssali (1:03.73) but the former won the 50m breaststroke (36.30) and 200m individual medley (2:31.02).

Suubi followed in both with 36.58 and 2:33.77 respectively. Dolphins' Theresa Kikambi (36.96) was 3rd in the breaststroke while Muganzi was 3rd in the individual medley (IM) with a time of 2:39.77.

For the 13-14 boys, Torpedoes' Jonathan Kaweesa was dominant in the 100m fly (1:02.47) and 200m backstroke (2:32.16) on Saturday then the 100m free (57.51), 50m breaststroke (32.81), and 200m IM (2:26.43) on Sunday.

In the 100m fly, Black Panthers (BP)'s Benjamin Ssali (1:04.19) followed Kaweesa while Elijah Wamala (1:05.40) finished third as his club Altona made their first appearance in the league.

In the 200m back, Silverfin Academy's Arthur Nsubuga (2:34.47) and Gators' Jayson Aronda (2:34.94) were 2nd and 3rd respectively.

BP's Ssali (1:00.61) and Manuel Ssemanda (1:01.57) joined the 100m free podium while Aronda (35.73) and BP's Paulsen Kirala (35.84) got on the 50m breaststroke one. Aqua Akii's Elijah Mukisa (2:32.25) and Nsubuga (2:32.37) were 2nd and 3rd respectively in the 200m IM.

10 and Under

The 10 and Under swimmers did not take part in the middle and long distance events but put up their own show in the sprints.

Sailfish's Audrey Nyonyintono (1:22.25) drew first blood in the girls' 100m fly ahead of Aqua Akii's Aya Adams (1:23.05) and Gliders' duo of Sonia Amaro (1:28.88) and Siima Nalwoga (1:29.01).

Adams then won the 100m free in 1:13.52 ahead of Nyonyintono (1:14.45) and Amaro (1:18.13).

Jaguar's Austin Wanyama topped the boys' 100m fly (1:22.86) ahead of his teammate Ashley Kimuli (1:23.81) in 3rd and BP's Liam Kaweesa (1:23.37) in 2nd.

Wanyama then topped the 100m free (1:11.73) ahead of Dolphins' Maynard Mukisa (1:12.13) and Liam (1:13.07).

Both the girls and boys' podiums flipped in the 50m breaststroke. For the girls, Sailfish duo Denorah Natabi (41.31) and Nyla Musoke (44.86) finished 1st and 3rd while Vision for Africa's nine year old Blessing Namugga (43.15) was 2nd.

For the boys, Aqua Akii's Tzion Tamale (44.52) was followed by nine year olds Geremiah Opolot (45.47) from Ozpreys and Gabriel Isabirye (45.88) from Dolphins.

11-12 years

Silverfin’s Alba Ihunde topped the 11-12 girls' 100m fly (1:18.01) ahead of Jaguar duo Ashton Suubi (1:18.52) and Adrianna Nabaggala (1:19.33).

Ashton kept on the podium in the 200m backstroke (2:54.39) finishing behind winner Nisha Pearl Najjuma (2:44.93) from Otters and 2nd-placed Gabriela Eleanor Nakimuli (2:52.62).

Najjuma also won the 50m breaststroke (37.88), 200m back (2:44.93), and 200m IM. Ihunde (39.56) and Nabaggala (41.24) returned to the podium as 2nd and 3rd respectively in the breaststroke.

Najjuma (1:08.25), however, was also in awe of how Dolphins' Jinan Nakato (1:06.11) dominated the 100m free from the dive to finish. Ihunde (1:09.75) was 3rd.

Ayesiga topped the boys in 100m fly (1:08.24), 200m IM (2:36.46), and 100m free (1:02.43)

Sailfish's Jordan Musoke (1:11.71) and Otters' Shane Mugenyi (1:14.70) followed Ayesiga in the 100m fly. In the 100m free. Musoke (1:03.79) was 3rd - a few microseconds behind Silverfin’s Kristian Bwisho (1:03.46) while the IM, Bwisho (2:44.87) was second ahead of Mugenyi (2:49.64).

Bwisho won the 50m breaststroke (36.60) out-touching Ayesiga (36.63) with the faintest of margins while Mugenyi (38.70) was third.

Jaguar's Giovanni Cruz Mbanga followed in the footsteps of his older sister Zara by comfortably topping the 11-12 boys' 200m back (2:42.60) ahead of Ayesiga (2:43.54) and Bwisho (2:44.42).

15-16 years

In the 15-16 girls' age group, Gators' Paloma Kirabo (1:15.18) finished ahead of Sailfish's Karen Mwangi (1:17.88) and Jaguar's Alexis Akol (1:19.85) in the 100m fly.

Kirabo also topped 200m back (2:42.81) ahead of Mwangi (2:53.71) and Akol (3:11.75). The podium remained the same in the 100m free with the swimmers posting 1:04.18, 1:07.45, and 1:11.57 respectively.

The two girls, however, finished ahead of Kirabo (40.84) in the 50m breaststroke with Mwangi top at 39.08. Akol posted 40.67.

Gators' Ethani Ssengooba (1:01.56) topped the boys' 100m fly ahead of teammate Benjamin Lutaaya (1:11.23) in 3rd and Orcas' Elisha Karuhanga (1:07.71) in 2nd. Gators also had Shaun Murungi (1:11.52) and Emaad Kodet Tumusiime (1:12.91) in the top five.

Murungi then topped the 200m back (2:20.11) ahead of teammate Daniel Rukundo (2:24.93) and Jaguar's Angellp Kagina (2:28.58).

Rukundo (2:22.40) utilized his breaststroke prowess to push Ssengooba (2:25.39) to second in the 200m IM. Murungi was 3rd with 2:30.26.

Ssengooba recovered to top the 100m free with 55.20 ahead of Rukundo (59.47) and Lutaaya (59.91). It was still a Gators' affair in the 50m breaststroke as Peterson Inhensiko (32.13) finished ahead of Rukundo (32.29), Lutaaya (33.12), and Tumusiime (33.98).

17 and Over

The 17 and Over girls' category was an underwhelming affair. Only Jaguar's new acquisition Brandy Nakimbugwe (1:22.85) and Silverfin's Esther Atto (1:34.29) were ranked in 100m fly with the other two participants from Makerere University Carol Asere and Doreen Nannungi posting over the 1:40.40 time limit.

In the 100m free, Atto came top with 1:13.13 while Nakimbugwe (1:15.76) was second as the Makerere girls again went over 1:29.00.

Nakimbugwe's 3:08.97 and 3:07.37 were the only accepted times in the 200m back and 200m IM respectively as Nannungi went over the respective qualification times 3:29.20 and 3:25.10.

Nannungi got the mark to finish second (44.46) behind Atto (42.35) in the 50m breast as Nakimbugwe, Asere, and Silverfin’s Sulea Namubiru missed out.

For the boys' Lachlan, who had been in the country on holiday for six weeks, continued to provide pace. In the 100m fly, he (1:03.18) finished second behind Torpedoes' Kyle Kimuli (1:02.37) and ahead of Silverfin’s Namanya Ampaire (1:04.45).

Lachlan came top of the 200m back in 2:25.96 ahead of Sailfish's Mathew Mwase (2:26.07) and Seals' Kyle Kiwagama (2:34.14).

After pacing Suubi on Sunday morning, Lachlan's sportsmanship was celebrated. He then showed more of him by capitalizing on the breaststroke leg to come from behind and take charge of the 200m IM (2:20.37). His Dolphins' teammate Malcolm Nahamya (2:23.84) led in the fly and backstroke legs but fell to 3rd behind Kimuli (2:23.42) too.

From here, Lachlan was switched from the penultimate heat to swim in the final heat of the 50m breaststroke alongside Dolphins' teammate Ian Aziku, Kimuli, plus the Silverfin duo of Ampaire and Larry Graig Feni.

But before we could have the 50m breast drama, Dolphins' Pendo Kaumi, who had skipped the final leg of the 2025 league asked to race Lachlan in the 100m free. Aziku gave up his place in Lane 2 of the final heat to Kaumi and took up Ben Kaganda's place in the penultimate heat since the latter swimmer from Sailfish had not turned up.

Interestingly, it was Mwase who seemed to benefit from the whole drama as he led the 100m free for about 80m. Kaumi, however, put up the much needed finishing power to come top.

Unfortunately, Kaumi had made no official entry and Mwase was considered winner with a 55.75 as Lachlan officially finished second in 57.11 ahead of Musenze 57.78.

In the 50m breaststroke, Lachlan finished 7th in 33.25. Even Nahamya, with whom they had switched heats, was ahead in 6th with 32.36 and so was 5th placed Musenze (32.09), who was also in heat 4 of 5.