Swimmers encouraged to chase records at Dolphins Fast and Furious

Ethani Ssengooba, Kirabo Namutebi, siblings Ruben and Heather White, plus Francesco Kagugube have some of the longest standing records at the Dolphins Fast and Furious Gala.

The trio hold records from the early editions of the competitions around 2017. There are 53 events at this gala and therefore a same number of records but the record holders' class is an exclusive one as this gala, which attracts over 600 participants, has just 11 boys and 11 girls who can currently claim to have the best times in the available events.

Only one club can hold the cannon relay record but even that one has stood since 2018.

Some of the swimmers are a multiple record holders across age groups while others have had the honours in just one age group or event.

Just 12 of records were made at the previous edition in September 2024, so it is not an obvious thing to do. But the longevity of some records, you could argue, contradicts with the name of the gala, which is supposed to bring together the fastest swimmers of the year annually.

It is from that background that the organisers of the Dolphins Fast and Furious have put cash prizes for those who break records at the 8th edition due this weekend at Kampala Parents School, Naguru.

"Focus on the principle of why we are doing it rather than the amount. We want to make the swimmers push harder and break some of the records that have stood for long," Dolphins chairperson Brandon Ssemanda, said, as he explained the new addition to the competition, in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Dolphins coach Tonnie Kasujja expects about 10 records to be broken this weekend and he hopes it can be from the longstanding ones.

"Not many swimmers get the opportunity to represent their country, so we chose to have such a competition to encourage them.

"We have come up with some motivators for them to do their best. Things like cash prizes, the trophies for the best, and then the Dolphins mascots for those who win races are good trends to adopt from the top international competitions," Kasujja said.

The records

In the 6-8 age group, the girls have Shalom Birungi's 1:32.36 (from her time at Dolphins in 2019), Vision for Africa swimmer Blessing Namugga's 21.44, plus Aqua Akii starlet Aya Adams' 19.25 and 16.78 as the records to chase for the 100m individual medley (IM), 25m breaststroke, 25m backstroke and 25m freestyle events respectively. Adams' records were set last year before she moved to the 9-10 age group while Namugga broke Birungi's 21.62 from 2019 in 2023 before advancing too.

For the boys, Ssengooba's 1:35.40, 17.43, and 19.78 (all done in 2017 while he was still at Dolphins) are the times to beat in the IM, butterfly, and backstroke while David Sine's 21.88 and 16.22 (both done in 2018 when he was at Dolphins) are the standard units in the breaststroke and freestyle.

9-10 years

Before she left the country, Heather - then swimming for Silverfin Academy - had set meet records in 2017 that will take some time for the 9-10 year old girls to beat. These are 1:19.98 in the 100m IM in 2017, 36.41 in 50m backstroke, 34.04 in the 50m butterfly, and 32.30 in the 50m freestyle. Jaguar's Zara Mbanga lowered Heather's 40.47 in the 50m breaststroke to 38.35 in 2022.

For the boys, Ssengooba's 30.67 in the 50m free, 34.84 in the 50m fly, and 36.96 in the 50m backstroke still stand from 2019 even though he now swims in the 15-16 age group for Gators. His teammate Daniel Rukundo, also in a similar age group now, holds the 100m IM and 50m breaststroke records at 1:17.88 and 39.51 respectively from 2019 too.

11-12 years

Jaguar's Zara Mbanga lowered the 11-12 girls' 100m IM, 50m backstroke, and 50m freestyle records to 1:11.78, 33.24, and 29.44 respectively last year before she graduated to the 13-14 age group. Mackayla Ssali also did the same with the 50m fly (32.62) one.

Kirabo Namutebi, now 20 and based in the USA with many international events under her belt, holds the breaststroke one at 36.09 from 2017.

Seals' John Kafumbe holds the boys' 50m free record at 28.80, the 50m back one at 32.14, and the 100m IM one at 1:09.67 - all since 2019. Ruben holds the fly one at 31.82 from 2017 while Francesco Kagugube, who was at Seals at the time, has the breaststroke one at 34.24 from 2017.

13-14 years

Namutebi continued her record breaking prowess when she entered the 13-14 girls age group setting the 100m IM at 1:09.11 and 50m back at 32.24 in 2018, then the 50m breast at 35.22 and 50m free at 26.54 in 2019. Last year, Jaguar's Peyton Suubi lowered Namutebi's 30.86 (2018) in 50m butterfly to 30.62.

For the boys, Paulsen Ssettumba holds the 100m IM record at 1:08.00, 50m fly at 29.26, and 50m free at 26.39 - all since 2019 while the 50m back (30.44) and breast (34.24) belong to Adnan Kabuye since 2017.

15 and Over

Last year, Sailfish's Charlotte Sanford set the 15 and Over girls' records in the 100m IM to 1:10.02 from Alexis Kituuka's 1:12.02 in 2019. Sanford also lowered the 50m breast one to 36.14 (from Selina Katumba's 38.64 in 2019), and 50m fly to 30.75 (from former Seals swimmer Alexis Kituuka's 31.90 in 2019). Former Silverfin and Dolphins swimmer Katumba has the 50m free record at 28.84 since 2019 while former Seals prodigy Daya Yalonda Mpeera has the 50m back one at 33.67 since 2019 too.

In 2018, Atuhaire Ambala set the boys' 100m IM at 1:01.77 and the 50m free at 24.86. Kabuye has the backstroke at 28.76 since 2019. Dolphins' swimmer Ian Aziku set the breaststroke one at 30.30 last year, lowering Tendo Mukalazi's 31.27, while Silverfin's Namanya Ampaire, interestingly, has the butterfly one at 27.49 breaking Ambala's 27.64 by seconds.

Canon relay

The cannon relay tradition is such that each willing club fields a 10-man team to compete. That is a male and female swimmer from each of the five age groups.

Silverfin hold the record for this fun relay at 2:26.44 from 2018.

Dolphins Fast And Furious

Record Holders

Girls: Shalom Birungi, Blessing Namugga, Aya Adams, Heather White, Kirabo Namutebi, Zara Mbanga, Selina Katumba, Daya Yalonda Mpeera, Charlotte Sanford, Peyton Suubi, Mackayla Ssali

Boys: Ethani Ssengooba, David Sine, Daniel Rukundo, John Kafumbe, Paulsen Ssettumba, Atuhaire Ambala, Francesco Kagugube, Adnan Kabuye, Ruben White, Namanya Ampaire, Ian Aziku

Cannon relay: Silverfin Academy



