Swimmers, Kakungulu, Kitende honoured

Buddo Secondary School's triumph in netball at the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games II in Tororo left a bitter taste in St. Mary's College Kitende (Smask).

The latter plotted to avenge by doing everything possible to defend their Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (Feasssa) Games title.

When the two sides met yesterday in the Feasssa final in Kakamega, Smask were quick out of the blocks and eventually won 46-30 in commanding fashion.

"We were ready for that team and it came down to confidence and teamwork," Kitende captain Teopista Achan, said.

St. Noa beat Hamdan Islamic 56-44 to take third place as the Ugandan sides ruled positions one to four.

Smask and St. Noa followed up their netball wins with semifinal victories in girls' basketball, whose final will be played today.

Smask beat Rwandan side ESB Kamonyi 69-54 while St. Noah beat Butere Girls 62-53.

In rugby 15s, Jinja SSS boys, inspired by their female schoolmates' triumph in the 7s on Tuesday, came from 6-3 down at halftime to beat Kenya's Upper Hill 13-12 in the third-place playoffs while Kisii High School beat fellow Kenyan side All Saints 12-6 to win gold.

Reclaiming gold

However, lots of attention was paid to hockey where Kakungulu Memorial boys had to beat St. Charles Lwanga from Kenya to reclaim the title they won in 2022 and 2023.

Aaron Opio's brace and Sula Bwabye's goal - all in the first quarter showed how much Kakungulu were not about to mess with the task ahead. 3-0 was the perfect score to bring home a third Feasssa title.

However, Kakungulu's girls were beaten by now two time champions St. Joseph's Kitale 6-0 to kick them out of the medal bracket. It was an all Kenyan affair as Tigoi and Ng'iya finished second and third respectively.

In swimming, a team led by Charlotte Sanford and Pendo Kaumi led Uganda to their 5th straight titles in the girls and boys' categories.

The boys accumulated 473.5 points to beat Kenya which had 406.5 and Burundi with 127 while the Ugandan girls got 451 compared to Kenya’s 416 and Burundi 's 168.

Overall, Uganda's largely dominant performance yielded 27 gold, 16 silver, and nine bronze medals while Kenya had four gold, 14 silver, and 16 bronze. Burundi managed two gold, one silver, and five bronze medals.

"I think in East Africa, we really have a strong team," Sanford said while Kaumi agreed adding that "our teams (schools) are really competitive so we keep motivating each other to do better."

Netball

G: St. Mary's Kitende

S: Buddo SS

B: St. Noa

Hockey Boys

G: Kakungulu Memorial

S: St. Anthony's Kitale

B: St. Charles Lwanga Kenya

Hockey Girls

G: St. Joseph Kitale

S: Tigoi

B: Ngi'ya

Rugby 15s - Boys

G: Kisii (KE)

S: All Saints (KE)

B: Jinja SSS

Swimming

G: Uganda

S: Kenya

B: Burundi