Swimmers push medley relay time down in Singapore

Kirabo Namutebi, her brother Tendo Mukalazi, Jesse Ssengonzi, and Gloria Muzito combined to bring their own mixed 4x100m medley relay national record down to 4:05.65 at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships in Singapore on Wednesday.

This quartet competed together in the 2024 World in Doha where they set the time at 4:09.94. They kept their order on Wednesday morning with Namutebi finishing the backstroke leg at 1:09.52 – better than she did in Doha.

Mukalazi also maintained the momentum, dropping a 1:06.78 in the breaststroke leg for a cumulative 2:16.30 from the siblings. That kept them close to Armenia and neighbours Kenya, whose Imara Thorpe and Haniel Kudwoli combined to place them at 2:12.78 in Heat 2 of 4.

The stage was set for butterfly specialist Ssengonzi, who dropped a 53.55, to drag Uganda to a cumulative 3:09.85 and beyond both Kenya’s Stephen Nyoike (57.91 in the fly leg) and Armenia. When Muzito came in to anchor the relay, she dropped a 55.80 in the freestyle leg that left Kenya’s Sara Mose (57.03) no chance to recover.

In this heat, Uganda finished behind the Neutral Athletes – representing banned Russia – who clocked 3:44.14 to make it to the finals, plus Mexico (3:49.34) and Argentina (3:51.36).

In overall standings, out of eight African countries, only South Africa (3:52.03) – in Heat 3 – finished better than Uganda in the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

Meanwhile, before the relay, Mukalazi put up yet again another sub-53 in the 100m freestyle, where he clocked 52.82 – some microseconds away from his 52.22 national record (NR) set at the 2023 World Cup in Budapest.

He was also the 6th best African in a race, where 41 swimmers went under 50 seconds, behind Senegal’s Matthieu Ousmane Seye (50.76), Ghana’s Harry Akpevwoghene Ofuma Stacey (51.43), Nigeria’s Colins Obi Ebingha (51.55), Zimbabwe’s Cory Werrett (51.93), and Cape Verde’s Rohan Shearer (52.45).

Meanwhile Muzito was expected to take part in the women’s 100m freestyle this morning. She will also line up against Namutebi in Heat 7 of the 50m free on Saturday and then both will combine with the boys in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay.

But before that Namutebi must take care of her 50m fly on Friday. Ssengonzi and Mukalazi also have 100m fly and 50m free respectively on Friday.

World Aquatics Championships 2025

Team Uganda races

Kirabo Namutebi's events

August 1: 50m fly

August 2: 50m free

Tendo Mukalazi's events

100m free – 52.82

August 1: 50m free

Jesse Ssengonzi's events

50m fly - 24.32 (NR)

August 1: 100m fly

Gloria Muzito's events

July 31: 100m free

August 2: 50m free

All swimmers

Mixed 4x100m medley relay – 4:05.65 (NR)