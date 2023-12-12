Swimmers show improvement at Africa Juniors

Tara Naluwoza Kisawuzi chose the closing event of the year to play the right cards.

The 15 year old made three finals from her six events at the Africa Aquatics Junior Championships in Mauritius.

She had targeted the 28.80 seconds 50m butterfly national record held by Rebecca Ssengonzi prior to the event and she broke it in the preliminaries on Friday by clocking 28.73 – an improvement from the 28.97 previous personal best (PB) that she made at the World Juniors in Peru last year. In the finals she made 28.83 to finish fourth behind Egypt’s Amr Hassan Lojayne (28.68).

“The competition has been good,” Kisawuzi said as she recounted her PBs in the 100m and 50m freestyle too on Friday but she wanted to keep “testing what I have been training.”

Her best improvement came in the 100m fly, where she cut time from the 1:09.69 (one minute, nine seconds and 69 microseconds) from the World Championships earlier this year in Fukuoka Japan to 1:07.64 in the prelims of the event. In the finals, she managed 1:10.00.

For her counterparts, Tendo Kaumi, Heer Usadadiya and Karimah Katemba, the pool was equally eventful as they made various personal bests.

Kaumi made three of the boys’ finals; 100m backstroke, 50m fly and 50m free. His 100m back PB was a minute switch from 1:01.77 made at the World Juniors in Israel this year to 1:01.76 in Mauritius.

He also cut four microseconds for a 50m fly (25.96) PB in the prelims and nine microseconds for one in 50m free (24.09) during the finals of the event that climaxed the championships.

“I thought the finals would come with pressure but I felt ready for the 100m back one. I was not very ready for the 50m fly finals,” Kaumi shared.

Usadadiya, the youngest of Uganda's quartet, enjoyed one of his two finals even more. He took his 800m free’s 9:42.33 from the prelims down to 9:31.68 in the finals then also took the 200m back prelims’ 2:21.95 prelims down to 2:21.38 in the finals. He also made the reserves for the 400m individual medley finals.

Open water swimming

After competing in the pool, Usadadiya led the performance in the 5km open water swimming event. He finished sixth in the 14-15 year’s age group with a time of 1:01:41.00 (one hour, one minute and 41 seconds). His teammate Daniel Rukundo finished in one hour and 12 minutes (1:12:47.00).

“I am happy that I have a time in the 5km even though it was the first time doing it,” Usadadiya said.

For the girls, Swagiah Mubiru completed the course in 1:12:30.60. For Mubiru, who has done open water swimming at the world stage, it mattered that she finished within 15 minutes of the first placed Caitlin Rademakers from South Africa. This is a feat she had struggled to achieve previously but now holds her in good stead as Uganda’s go to girl for this event.

“The water was salty but we pushed and I am happy to make it within time,” Mubiru added.

Usually, at the world events, the rest of the course has to finish in no more than 15 minutes after the first person has crossed the finish line. At the continental level, they are allowed 30 minutes.

Africa Aquatics

Junior Championships

Team Uganda Finals

Tara N. Kisawuzi

100m free: 1:00.47 (prelims), 1:00.63 (finals)

50m fly: 28.73 (prelims), 28.83 (finals)

50m free: 27.53 (prelims), 27.62 (finals)

100m fly: 1:07.64 (prelims), 1:10.00 (finals)

Tendo Kaumi

100m back: 1:01.76 (prelims), 1:02.44 (finals)

50m fly: 25.96 (prelims), 26.49 (finals)

50m free: 24.34 (prelims), 24.09 (finals)

Heer Usadadiya

800m free: 9:42.33 (prelims), 9:31.68 (finals)